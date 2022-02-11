The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
• At 5:45 a.m. Feb. 9 north of the intersection of Keller and Ford a vehicle driven by Tammy L. Buennemeyer, 50, Beecher City, struck a deer.
• At 9:59 p.m. Feb. 9 west of the intersection of Fayette and Willow a vehicle driven by Chatman F. Ruholl, 31, Effingham, struck and damaged an Ameren CIPS utility pole. Ruholl was ticketed for driving under the influence and failure to remain at the scene of a vehicle damage accident.
• Isidro Ixtepan, 31, Effingham, was cited Feb. 11 for domestic battery and interfering with a domestic violence report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.