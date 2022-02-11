The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
• Effingham County Deputies arrested Jarrod M. Davis, 37, Edgewood, Feb. 10 on a Clay County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of driving while license suspended. Davis posted $375 and was released.
• Effingham City Police arrested Carl E. Carroll, 22, Ramsey, Feb. 10 on charges of obstructing ID, resisting a peace officer and criminal damage to state supported property and a Fayette County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of theft over $500. Carroll received a notice to appear in court for the local charges and transported to Fayette County.
• Effingham County Deputies arrested Adam J. Pipkins, 39, Effingham, Feb. 10 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charges of forgery/make/alter document and a Clay County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of possession of meth manufactured chemical over 15 grams. Pipkins was in jail at last check.
