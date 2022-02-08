January 28, 2022-February 4, 2022
On 01/28/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00204 was recorded from Gary Wayne Woodrum, and Gregory Wayne Woodrum to Mary Virginia Woodrum for property located at Parcel: 0524-03-13-302-009, and 1001-31-07-202-001; Subdivision: EASTMAN LEWIS & PLANTS ADD B: 1 L: 15 OL: P:, EASTMAN LEWIS & PLANTS ADD B: 1 L: 16 OL: P:, FOWLER & HUDSONS ADD COWDEN B: 2 L: 1 OL: P:, and FOWLER & HUDSONS ADD COWDEN B: 2 L: 2 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 01/28/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00205 was recorded from Julia A. Askins to Charles A. Schumacher Llc. for property located at Parcel: 0319-30-00-200-003; Tract: SEC: 30 TWP: 10 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NE, SEC: 30 TWP: 10 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NW NE, and SEC: 30 TWP: 10 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SE NE. $175,000.00.
On 01/28/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R00206 was recorded from Tiffany N. Leonberger to Anthony L. Schlanser, and Larry G. Schlanser for property located at Parcel: 0524-03-13-305-005; Subdivision: W W NANCE ADD COWDEN B: 1 L: 3 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 01/28/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00209 was recorded from Charles J. Tipton, an Nellie L. Skelton to Gary W. Melvin for property located at Parcel: 2409-22-00-100-005; Tract: SEC: 22 TWP: 12 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: NW. $995,200.00.
On 01/28/2022 a TRUSTEE DEED 2022R00213 was recorded from Brenda R. Workman (Trustee) of the RRW and BRW Trust to Brenda R. Workman (Trustee) of the Roger R. Workman Trust for property located at Parcel: 1001-29-00-200-003; Tract: SEC: 29 TWP: 14 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SW NE. $0.00.
On 01/28/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00214 was recorded from Christopher Blythe, and Whitney Blythe FKA Whitney Crowe to Sarah Grove for property located at Parcel: 2409-36-09-104-008; Subdivision: BRUCE VORIS MIDDLESWORTH ADD WINDSOR B: 19 L: OL: P:. $121,500.00.
On 01/31/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00224 was recorded from Karen J. Canada to Karen J. Canada (Trustee) of the Karen J. Canada Family Trust for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-17-305-005; Subdivision: JAMES CUTLER HEIRS ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 2 L: 1 OL: P:, and JAMES CUTLER HEIRS ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 2 L: 2 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 01/31/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R00226 was recorded from JICTB Inc. to Dynasty Funding Llc. for property located at Parcel: 0524-04-16-402-004; Subdivision: COWDEN B: 3 L: 10 OL: P:, and COWDEN B: 3 L: 9 OL: P:. $4,318.00.
On 01/31/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00229 was recorded from Carla M. Meek Doll, Robert J. Meek, and Ronald J. Meek to Ronald J. Meek, and Beverly A. Hart Meek for property located at Parcel: 0221-15-15-401-002, and 0221-15-15-401-005; Subdivision: PETER MCANDREW ADD B: 1 L: 3 OL: P:, PETER MCANDREW ADD B: 1 L: 6 OL: P:, and PETER MCANDREW ADD B: 1 L: 7 OL: P:. $50,000.00.
On 01/31/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R00234 was recorded from Charles J. Tipton, and Nellie L. Skelton to Diane Roberts, and Stephan D. Roberts for property located at Parcel: 2409-22-00-100-005; Tract: SEC: 22 TWP: 12 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: NW. $0.00.
On 01/31/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00235 was recorded from Carl Eugene Orndoff to Michael C. Heath, and Myrna K. Heath for property located at Parcel: 2409-36-11-208-004; Subdivision: BRUCE VORIS MIDDLESWORTH ADD WINDSOR B: 38 L: OL: P:. $110,000.00.
On 02/01/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00237 was recorded from John W. Frederick to Kaleb Smith for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-15-406-003; Subdivision: L H PARKERS SUB OF PT EVEY ADD B: 1 L: 5 OL: P:. $60,000.00.
On 02/01/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00240 was recorded from Chad L. Hankins, and Tyna S. Hankins to Shane Fox, and Leah Fox for property located at Parcel: 2013-18-05-115-003, and 2013-18-05-115-005; Tract: SEC: 18 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NW. $165,000.00.
On 02/01/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00242 was recorded from Marjorie Hubner to Arlene S. Lamb (Trustee), and Jeffry E. Lamb (Trustee) to the Jeffry E. Lamb Trust for property located at Parcel: 1707-30-00-200-007; Tract: SEC: 30 TWP: 12 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NW NE, and SEC: 30 TWP: 12 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SW NE. $215,800.00.
On 02/01/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00243 was recorded from Joshua Cline, and Kierstin A. Cline to Lee Andrew Jansen, and Sophia Susanne Frichtl for property located at Parcel: 0221-24-00-300-008; Tract: SEC: 24 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SW. $65,500.00.
On 02/01/2022 a DEED IN TRUST 2022R00245 was recorded from James R. Ewing, Samuel A. Ewing, Loyd K. Ewing, and Peggy J. Dickerson to James R. Ewing (Trustee), and Samuel A. Ewing (Trustee) of the Ewing Farm Trust. $538,000.00.
On 02/01/2022 a SPECIAL DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00248 was recorded from Marrech Imports Inc., DBA C & C’s One Stop to Tilak Llc. for property located at Parcel: 2013-17-00-100-006. $60,000.00.
