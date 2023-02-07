January 27, 2023 – February 3, 2023
On 01/27/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R00216 was recorded from The City of Shelbyville to Tracy M. Mathis for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-14-305-010; Subdivision: JOSEPH HALLS ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 4 L: 4 OL: P:, and JOSEPH HALLS ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 4 L: 5 OL: P:. $3,000.00.
On 01/27/2023 an EXECUTOR DEED 2023R00224 was recorded from Gregory J. Spannagel (Executor), and Wilma L. Spannagel (Deceased) to Delreen E. Schmitz-Lenz for property located at Parcel: 0115-30-00-100-003; Tract: SEC: 30 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SE NW. $275,000.00.
On 01/27/2023 an EXECUTOR DEED 2023R00225 was recorded from Gregory J. Spannagel (Executor), and Wilma L. Spannagel (Deceased) to Patsy G. Lenz (Trustee) of the Patsy G. Lenz 2021 Trust for property located at Parcel: 0115-30-00-100-003; Tract: SEC: 30 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SE NW. $275,000.00.
On 01/30/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R00226 was recorded from Jesse Smith to Jason Baylis, and Dusty Baylis for property located at Parcel: 0723-16-14-302-001; Subdivision: MRS M M BASYES 1ST ADD HERRICK B: 3 L: 10 OL: P:, and MRS M M BASYES 1ST ADD HERRICK B: 3 L: 9 OL: P:. $8,000.00.
On 01/30/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R00230 was recorded from Rust Buster Llc. to William Wilson, and Alecia Wilson for property located at Parcel: 1208-03-06-104-001; Subdivision: VILLAGE OF FINDLAY B: 16 L: 6 OL: P:. $12,069.00.
On 01/30/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R00234 was recorded from Delmar Hudson to Billy E. Beck for property located at Parcel: 0524-10-00-100-030; Tract: SEC: 10 TWP: 9 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NW NW. $1,000.00.
On 01/30/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R00235 was recorded from Roseann M. Wimer to Nathaniel Fullerton for property located at Parcel: 2013-18-09-113-001; Subdivision: CITIZENS ADD B: 47 L: 5 OL: P:. $95,000.00.
On 01/31/2023 a TRUSTEE DEED 2023R00241 was recorded from Bradley A. Wagner (Trustee) of the Wagner Trust to Curtis Campbell, and Gretchen Campbell for property located at Parcel: 1812-30-00-200-002; Tract: SEC: 30 TWP: 11 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NE NE. $280,000.00.
On 01/31/2023 a TRUSTEE DEED 2023R00245 was recorded from Bradley A. Wagner (Trustee) of the Wagner Trust to Kevin Campbell, and Marci Campbell for property located at Parcel: 1812-19-00-200-008; Tract: SEC: 19 TWP: 11 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NE. $479,920.00.
On 01/31/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R00250 was recorded from Roy W. Reed III to Dennis L. and Kenna G. Wirth Trust for property located at Parcel: 0115-31-00-100-005, 0115-31-00-100-006, and 0115-31-00-100-007; Tract: SEC: 31 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NW. $301,430.00.
On 02/01/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R00253 was recorded from James L. Atteberry, and Linda D. Atteberry to James Craig Atteberry, and Tonya Sue Atteberry for property located at Parcel: 0918-01-00-400-009; Tract: SEC: 1 TWP: 10 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT:. $60,000.00.
On 02/01/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R00255 was recorded from James L. Atteberry, and Linda D. Atteberry to James Craig Atteberry, and Tonya Sue Atteberry for property located at Parcel: 0918-01-00-400-009; Tract: SEC: 1 TWP: 10 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NW SE, and SEC: 1 TWP: 10 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SW NE. $0.00.
On 02/01/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R00256 was recorded from James L. Atteberry, and Linda D. Atteberry to Tia Whitford, and Mark Atteberry for property located at Parcel: 1812-36-00-400-006; Tract: SEC: 36 TWP: 11 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SE SE. $0.00.
On 02/01/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R00359 was recorded from Ted Franklin Probst to Benjamin Richard Syfert for property located at Parcel: 1520-28-00-400-004; Tract: SEC: 28 TWP: 10 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SE. $450,000.00.
On 02/01/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R00268 was recorded from Adam L. Buening, and Charlie Workman to Adam L. Buening, and Racheal A. Buening for property located at Parcel: 2409-36-15-403-011; Subdivision: WINDSOR B: 19 L: 1 OL: P:, and WINDSOR B: 19 L: 2 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 02/03/2023 an EXECUTOR DEED 2023R00286 was recorded from Scott L. Friese (Executor), Dorene R. Sparks (Executor), and Sandra Rose Friese (Deceased) to Thomas G. Campbell for property located at Parcel: 1520-34-18-306-003; Subdivision: STEWARDSON B: 19 L: 1 OL: P:, STEWARDSON B: 19 L: 2 OL: P:, and STEWARDSON B: 19 L: 3 OL: P:. $189,000.00.
On 02/03/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R00288 was recorded from William Mason Horsman, James William Horsman, Thomas Gordan Horsman, Jamie Kay Horsman, Renea Janice Roberts, Tana Renea Duck, Richard Todd Horsman, Kendra Rhea Meyer, Judy Lee Jones, Marilyn Jean Jones, Michael Ray Jones, mark Gregory Jones, Matthew Aaron Jones, and Maury Christopher Jones to Morris Sparr (Trustee), and Donna Casner (Trustee) of the Herman and Betty Sparr Trust for property located at Parcel: 0417-24-00-400-003; Tract: SEC: 24 TWP: 10 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SE. . $0.00.
On 02/03/2023 An EXECUTOR DEED 2023R00289 was recorded from Margaret J. Opfer (Executor), Larry D. Braden (Executor) and Eva Irene Braden (Deceased) to Andrew Cress for property located at Parcel: 1614-34-20-403-001; Subdivision: JF KULLS SUB OF BLK 1-2 AF VAN RHEEDENDS 2ND B: 1 L: 5 OL: P:. $60,000.00.
On 02/03/2023 an EXECUTOR DEED 2023R00290 was recorded from Margaret J. Opfer, Larry D. Braden, and Eva Irene Braden (Deceased) to Dwight E. Braden, and Vicky Braden for property located at Parcel: 1614-21-00-400-009; Tract: SEC: 21 TWP: 11 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: NE, and SEC: 21 TWP: 11 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SE. $400,000.00.
January 20, 2023 – January 27, 2023
On 01 20/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R00141 was recorded from Deitra D. Blackwell, and Cindy E. Chabolla to B & C Family Farms Llc. for property located at Tract: SEC: 1 TWP: 10 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NE, SEC: 21 TWP: 11 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SE, SEC: 30 TWP: 13 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SW, and SEC: 35 TWP: 12 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SW. $0.00.
On 01/20/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R00143 was recorded from Charles Ivan Bennett to Larry Parks for property located at Parcel; 0524-03-14-302-002; Subdivision: DAVID HUDSONS B: 1 L: 1 OL: P:, and DAVID HUDSONS B: 1 L: 2 OL: P:. $5,000.00.
On 01/20/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R00144 was recorded from Vera A. Lumpp to Vera Ann Russell, and Kale Andrew Lumpp for property located at Parcel: 2409-36-13-305-005; Subdivision: BRUCE VORIS MIDDLESWORTH ADD WINDSOR B: 21 L: OL: P:. $0.00.
On 01/20/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R00153 was recorded from Gregory Curtis Reed, and Patricia Lynn Greene to David Daigh for property located at Parcel: 1116-22-00-100-002. $556,200.00.
On 01/20/2023 a DEED 2023R00155 was recorded from Randy L. Fisher, Janet E. Douglas, and Alice L. Fisher (Deceased) to Danielle E. Patnode, and Lorenzo C. Harper for property located at Parcel: 2311-22-07-205-004; Subdivision: TOWER HILL B: 5 L: 1 OL: P:, and TOWER HILL B: 5 L: 2 OL: P:. $25,000.00.
On 01/20/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R00160 was recorded from Billy Joe Linville AKA Bill Linville to Brandi Lynn Linville for property located at Parcel: 2409-36-09-105-012, 2409-36-13-302-004, 2409-36-13-302-005, and 2409-36-19-401-002; Subdivision: BRUCE VORIS MIDDLESWORTH ADD WINDSOR B: 20 L: OL: P:, BRUCE VORIS MIDDLESWORTH ADD WINDSOR B: 9 L: OL: P:, and WINDSOR B: 46 L: 1 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 01/23/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R00165 was recorded from Joey D. Johnson, and Darlene A. Johnson to Johnson Triple J. Farms Llc. for property located at Parcel: 2409-16-00-300-004, 2409-16-00-400-004, 2409-16-00-400-011, 2409-16-00-400-012, 2409-21-00-200-007, and 2409-29-00-200-002; Tract: SEC: 16 TWP: 12 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SE, SEC: 16 TWP: 12 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SW SW SE, SEC: 21 TWP: 12 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: NW NE, and SEC: 29 TWP: 12 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: NE. $0.00.
On 01/23/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R00166 was recorded from Carl Leasher, and Frances Leasher to Elbert Arthur Silotto for property located at Parcel: 2409-36-18-308-003; Subdivision: WINDSOR B: 48 L: 3 OL: P:, WINDSOR B: 48 L: 4 OL: P:, and WINDSOR B: 48 L: 5 OL: P:. $35,000.00.
On 01/23/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R00167 was recorded from Rust Buster Llc. to Wilsons Painting and More Llc. for property located at Parcel: 1208-03-05-114-007; Subdivision: VILLAGE OF FINDLAY B: 15 L: 1 OL: P:, and VILLAGE OF FINDLAY B: 15 L: 2 OL: P:. $12,069.00.
On 01/23/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R00171 was recorded from Tyler A. Robison to E. J. Water Cooperative Inc. for property located at Parcel: 0918-09-00-400-010; Tract: SEC: 9 TWP: 10 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NE SE. $4,000.00.
On 01/24/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R00172 was recorded from William David Smith, Kevin Allen Smith, and Christine E. Coombs to Camryn Boarman for property located at Subdivision: A M CRADDICK 2ND ADD TOWER HILL B: 11 L: 5 OL: P:, and A M CRADDICK 2ND ADD TOWER HILL B: 11 L: 6 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 01/24, 2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R00173 was recorded from William David Smith, and Christine E. Coombs to Kevin Allen Smith for property located at Subdivision: TOWER HILL B: 34 L: 4 OL: P:, and TOWER HILL B: 34 L: 5 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 01/24/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R00174 was recorded from Barbara J. Quinlan to Barbara J. Quinlan (Trustee) of the Barbara J. Quinlan Trust for property located at Parcel: 0115-36-11-205-001; Subdivision: LAKE HILLS B: L: 17 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 01/24/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R00178 was recorded from Brady L. Black to Brady L. Black, and Kelli M. Black for property located at Parcel: 0723-18-00-200-007; Tract: SEC: 18 TWP: 9 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NW NE. $0.00.
On 01/24/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R00179 was recorded from Jeff Standerfer, and Penny Standerfer to Brandon Weiss for property located at Parcel: 1812-28-00-300-014; Tract: SEC: 28 TWP: 11 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SW. $10,000.00.
On 01/24/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R00180 was recorded from John Buckles, and Sheila R. Buckles to David A. Opperman, and David W. Opperman for property located at Parcel: 1208-14-00-300-011; Tract: SEC: 14 TWP: 12 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SW SW. $136,000.00.
On 01/24/2023 a TRUSTEE DEED 2023R00194 was recorded from Alison Leigh Hopkins (Trustee) of the Smith Farm Trust to Shelbyville Community Unit School District No 4 for property located at Parcel: 1812-12-00-200-002; Tract: SEC: 12 TWP: 11 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NE NE. $875,000.00.
On 01/26/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R00202 was recorded from Gary R. Nichols, and Randy T. Nichols to David White, and Beverly White for property located at Parcel: 1707-13-00-300-003; Tract: SEC: 13 TWP: 12 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SE SE, and SEC: 13 TWP: 12 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SW SE. $420,000.00.
On 01/26/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R00203 was recorded from Tallman Farms Llc. to David White, and Beverly White for property located at Parcel: 1707-13-00-300-003; Tract: SEC: 13 TWP: 12 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SE SE. $420,000.00.
On 01/26/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R00206 was recorded from Gerald F. Letzkus, and Peggy S. Letzkus to Bart A. Williamson, and Misty D. Williamson for property located at Parcel: 1404-34-00-100-003; Tract: SEC: 34 TWP: 13 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SE NW, and SEC: 34 TWP: 13 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SW NW. $475,000.00.
On 01/26/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R00208 was recorded from George W. Draper, Leslie A. Draper, and Lynne D. Sullivan to Douglas E. Welsh for property located at Parcel: 0115-12-00-200-001; Tract: SEC: 12 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NE, $480,000.00.
On 01/26/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R00210 was recorded from George W. Draper, Leslie A. Draper, and Lynne D. Sullivan to John V. Welsh III, and Kimberly L. Welsh for property located at Parcel: 0115-12-00-200-001; Tract: SEC: 12 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SE NE, and SEC: 12 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SW NE. $480,000.00.
January 13, 2023 – January 20, 2023
On 01/17/2023 a SHERIFF DEED 2023R00089 was recorded from Busey Bank, Shirley June Davis (Deceased), and Brian McReynolds Sheriff of Shelby County to Adam L. Buening, and Charlie Workman for property located at Parcel: 2409-36-15-403-011; Subdivision: WINDSOR B: 19 L: 1 OL: P:, and WINDSOR B: 19 L: 2 OL: P:. $39,500.00.
On 01/17/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R00099 was recorded from Bailee Helton to Joshua B. Phegley for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-11-210-009; Subdivision: C C SCOVILS 2ND ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 13 L: 1 OL: P:, and C C SCOVILS 2ND ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 13 L: 2 OL: P:. $120,000.00.
On 01/17/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R00102 was recorded from Travis Lee to Ashley Donnel for property located at Parcel: 1707-04-00-100-005; Tract: SEC: 4 TWP: 12 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NW. $0.00.
On 01/17/2023 a QUIT CLAIMM DEED 2023R00104 was recorded from Trent E. Barnes to Jani L. Barnes for property located at Parcel: 2311-22-07-207-006, and 2311-22-07-207-007; Subdivision: TOWER HILL B: 8 L: 4 OL: P:, TOWER HILL B: 8 L: 5 OL: P:, and TOWER HILL B: 8 L: 6 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 01/18/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R00106 was recorded from Jonathan C. Laker to Jonathan C. Laker, and Tyler E. Peterson for property located at Parcel: 2311-34-00-100-010; Tract: SEC: 34 TWP: 11 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NW. $0.00.
On 01/18/2023 an EXECUTOR DEED 2023R00107 was recorded from Timothy D. Morse, and Richard H. Morse (Deceased) to Sarah R. Morse for property located at Parcel: 1208-03-00-100-003, 1208-04-00-100-001, 1208-04-00-100-002, 1208-04-00-200-012, 1208-22-00-100-001, 1208-22-00-300-001, and 2205-27-00-400-001; Tract: SEC: 22 TWP: 12 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT:, SEC: 27 TWP: 13 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SE, SEC: 27 TWP: 13 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SW, SEC: 3 TWP: 12 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NW, SEC: 3 TWP: 12 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NE SW, SEC: 3 TWP: 12 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NW SE, SEC: 3 TWP: 12 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NW SW, SEC: 3 TWP: 12 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SW NE, SEC: 4 TWP: 12 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NE NW, SEC: 4 TWP: 12 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NW NE, SEC: 4 TWP: 12 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NW NW. SEC: 4 TWP: 12 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SE NW, and SEC: 4 TWP: 12 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SW NW. $0.00.
On 01/18/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R00111 was recorded from Brock Austin, and Crystal Austin to Lyle Jefson, and Caylee Jefson for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-10-103-007; Subdivision: RGKS 2ND HIGH SCHOOL ADD B: 1 L: 1 OL: P:, and RGKS 2ND HIGH SCHOOL ADD B: 1 L: 2 OL: P:. $118,500.00.
On 01/18/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R00113 was recorded from Darin S. Burdick to B1 Voyles Llc. for property located at Parcel: 1614-29-00-300-006; Tract: SEC: 29 TWP: 11 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SW, and SEC: 29 TWP: 11 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SE SW. $1,830.000.00.
On 01/19/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R00120 was recorded from Gerald W. Wente, and Karen Wente to William J. Hoene, and Marlene A. Hoene for property located at Parcel: 2127-08-00-300-005; Tract: SEC: 8 TWP: 9 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SW SW. $652,000.00.
