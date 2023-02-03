The Effingham County Jail reported the following booking:
Effingham police arrested Zarian D. Anderson, 26, Effingham, on Feb. 2 on charges of domestic battery and resisting/obstructing a police officer.
A mix of clouds and sun in the morning followed by cloudy skies during the afternoon. High 44F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 34F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: February 4, 2023 @ 12:15 am
