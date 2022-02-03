The Effingham Police Department reported the following:
Feb. 1:
At 10:36 A.M. at 805 W. Fayette a vehicle driven by Richard A. Johnstone, 70, Mulberry Grove, turned into the path of and was struck by a vehicle driven by Alexandria G. Verdeyen, 29, Watson. A passenger in Verdeyen’s vehicle, Hayley N. Funneman, 29, Watson, sustained injuries but refused treatment. No citations.
At 12:22 P.M. at 612 W. Fayette a vehicle driven by Jennifer J. Koester, 47, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Mike B. Pruemer, 66, Effingham. No injuries and no citations.
At 2 P.M. at the intersection of Fayette and Willow an oversized trailer being pulled by a semi driven by Hollis E. Smith, 65, Diboll, TX, went over the curb and struck and damaged an Illinois Department of Transportation traffic light and pole. No injuries and no citations.
Citations
On Jan. 26, Timothy I. Bigelow, 49, Vandalia, Retail Theft.
On Jan. 28, Brandon C. McMullin, 35, Odin, Unlawful Possession of Stolen Property, Felony Theft, Felony Criminal Damage to Property.
On Jan. 29, Brandon C. McMullin, 35, Odin, Possession of Methamphetamine, Unlawful Possession of Stolen Property, Illegal Possession of Hypodermic Needle/Syringe, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
On Feb. 1, James J. Ball, 26, Effingham, Domestic Battery.
On Feb. 1, Kaleb A. Godert, 20, Effingham, Criminal Trespass to Real Property
On Feb. 2, Andrew J. Dahlsad, 28, Detroit Lakes, MN, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle. No Valid Driver’s License.
