The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
Effingham Police arrested Derek L. Pontious, 31, Mason, on Feb. 2 on an Effingham County warrant for possession of less than five grams of meth. Pontious was given a notice to appear.
Effingham Police arrested Andrew J. Dahlsad, 28, of Minnesota, on Feb. 2 on a charge of possession of a stolent vehicle. Dahlsad remained jailed at last report.
Effingham County Sheriff's Deputies arrested Jessica M. Loy, 31, Effingham, on Feb. 1 on a court sanction. Loy remained jailed at last report.
Effingham County Sheriff's Deputies arrested Jesse L. Kollman, 21, St. Elmo, on Feb. 1 on a court sanction. Kollman remained jailed at last report.
Effingham County Sheriff's Deputies arrested Matthew A. Morrison, 44, Beecher City, on Feb. 1 on a Fayyette County warrant for failure to appear on a charge of violating a protection order. Morrison was released to Fayette County authorities.
Effingham police arrested James J. Bell, 26, Effingham, on a charge of dometic battery. Bell remained jailed at last report.
