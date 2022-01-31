January 21, 2022 – January 28, 2022
On 01/21/2022 a TRUSTEE DEED 2022R00160 was recorded from Patrick A. Walk (Trustee) of the Patrick A. Walk Trust, and Brenda L. Walk (Trustee) of the Brenda L. Walk Trust to Pat and Brenda Walk Llc. for property located at Parcel: 0221-11-00-100-005, 0221-26-00-100-001, 0221-26-00-100-002, and 0221-26-00-100-003; Tract: SEC: 11 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NW, SEC: 26 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NW NW, and SEC: 26 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SW NW. $0.00.
On 01/24/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00164 was recorded from Sean McConnell, and Vonda McConnell to Alisha Day for property located at Parcel: 2013-22-00-200-013; Tract: SEC: 22 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NE. $204,000.00.
On 01/24/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00166 was recorded from Frank E. Smith, Catherine I. Smith, and Tricia Smith FKA Tricia Margenthaler to Travis Monroe, and Tiffany Monroe for property located at Parcel: 0115-36-18-304-004; Subdivision: NORTHCUTTS 2ND B: L: 14 OL: P: . $160,000.00.
On 01/24/2022 a GUARDIANS DEED 2022R00168 was recorded from Lori Morse (Guardian), and Larry L. Farris to Lori L. Morse, and Timothy D. Morse for property located at Parcel: 1208-03-05-105-006 ; Subdivision: VILLAGE OF FINDLAY B: 6 L: 14 OL: P: , VILLAGE OF FINDLAY B: 6 L: 15 OL: P: , VILLAGE OF FINDLAY B: 6 L: 16 OL: P: , and VILLAGE OF FINDLAY B: 6 L: 17 OL: P: . $11,000.00.
On 01/24/2022 an EXECUTOR DEED 2022R00170 was recorded from Richard W. McDonald, Jerry L. Turner, and Lois L. McDonald (Deceased) to Kenneth W. Lewis (Trustee) of the Kenneth W. Lewis Trust for property located at Parcel: 1707-05-00-100-001; Tract: SEC: 5 TWP: 12 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NW. $886,490.00.
On 01/25/2022 a TRUSTEE DEED 2022R00178 was recorded from Stanley R. Soldner (Trustee) of the Stanley R. Soldner Trust UTA, and the Janice J. Soldner Trust UTA to Redtop Enterprises Llc. for property located at Parcel: 0918-29-00-200-002; Tract: SEC: 29 TWP: 10 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NE. $0.00.
On 01/26/2022 a CEMETERY DEED 2022R00180 was recorded from Jeff Parks (Trustee), Rodney Phillips (Trustee), Ken McLeod (Trustee), and the Moweaqua Township Cemeteries to Linda A. Kroenlein, Blake Hayden, Rodney Kroenlein, and Brock Hayden . $0.00.
On 01/26/2022 a CEMETERY DEED 2022R00181 was recorded from Jeff Parks (Trustee), Rodney Phillips (Trustee), Ken McLeod (Trustee), and the Moweaqua Township Cemeteries to Sharon Spanbrook. $0.00.
On 01/26/2022 a CEMETERY DEED 2022R00182 was recorded from Jeff Parks (Trustee), Rodney Phillips (Trustee), Ken McLeod (Trustee), and the Moweaqua Township Cemeteries to Winifred Bohlen, Donna Wheatly Benson, and Marcella Dorsey. $0.00.
On 01/27/2022 a TRUSTEE DEED 2022R00197 was recorded from Stephen D. Ruot (Trustee) , of Trust No. 072529, AKA L & F Ruot JMRTA No. 072529 to Dennis Ruot, Cynthia Ruot, Charles Ruot, Mary Sue Ruot, and Charlene Conaway for property located at Tract: SEC: 33 TWP: 14 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SE. $0.00.
On 01/27/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00198 was recorded from Stoney G. Falk to Amanda Cole for property located at Parcel: SEC: 33 TWP: 14 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SE; Subdivision: SNYDER & EASTMAN B: 5 L: 1 OL: P:, and SNYDER & EASTMAN B: 5 L: 2 OL: P:. $70,000.00.
On 01/28/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00204 was recorded from Gary Wayne Woodrum, and Gregory Wayne Woodrum to Mary Virginia Woodrum for property located at Parcel: 0524-03-13-302-009, and 1001-31-07-202-001; Subdivision: EASTMAN LEWIS & PLANTS ADD B: 1 L: 15 OL: P:, EASTMAN LEWIS & PLANTS ADD B: 1 L: 16 OL: P:, FOWLER & HUDSONS ADD COWDEN B: 2 L: 1 OL: P:, and FOWLER & HUDSONS ADD COWDEN B: 2 L: 2 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 01/28/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00205 was recorded from Julia A. Askins to Charles A. Schumacher Llc. for property located at Parcel: FOWLER & HUDSONS ADD COWDEN B: 2 L: 2 OL: P:; Tract: SEC: 30 TWP: 10 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NE, SEC: 30 TWP: 10 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NW NE, and SEC: 30 TWP: 10 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SE NE. $175,000.00.
On 01/28/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R00206 was recorded from Tiffany N. Leonberger to Anthony L. Schlanser, and Larry G. Schlanser for property located at Parcel: 0524-03-13-305-005; Subdivision: W W NANCE ADD COWDEN B: 1 L: 3 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 01/28/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00209 was recorded from Charles J. Tipton, and Nellie L. Skelton to Gary W. Melvin for property located at Parcel: 2409-22-00-100-005; Tract: SEC: 22 TWP: 12 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: NW. $995,200.00.
On 01/28/2022 a TRUSTEE DEED 2022R00213 was recorded from Brenda R. Workman (Trustee) of the RRW and BRW Trust to Brenda R. Workman (Trustee) of the Roger R. Workman Trust for property located at Parcel: 1001-29-00-200-003; Tract: SEC: 29 TWP: 14 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SW NE. $0.00.
On 01/28/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00214 was recorded from Christopher Blythe, and Whitney Blythe FKA Whitney Crowe to Sarah Grove for property located at Parcel: 2409-36-09-104-008; Subdivision: BRUCE VORIS MIDDLESWORTH ADD WINDSOR B: 19 L: OL: P:. $121,500.00.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.