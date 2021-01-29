On Jan. 18, at the intersection of Raney and Fayette, a semi driven by Don Bailey, 39, Heyes, VA, backed into a vehicle driven by Mariah Y. Myers, 32, Flora. There were no injuries or citations.
01-29-21 Effingham Police reports
