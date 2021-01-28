CRASHES
On Jan. 17 at 9:01 a.m., 100 feet west of the intersection of 1702 W. Evergreen and N. Keller, a semi driven by Kassahun A. Haile, 25, Cordova, TN struck a parked semi owned by Werner Enterprises Inc, Omaha, NB. No injuries and no citations.
On Jan. 22 at 9 p.m. north of the intersection of Willenborg and Technology a vehicle driven by Megan R. Burke, 31, Effingham, struck a deer. No injuries and no citations.
CITATIONS
On Jan. 22, Dailene J. Griffin, 56, Altamont, Improper Use of Registration, Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.
On Jan. 26, James T. Davis, 29, Effingham, Criminal Trespass to Real Property.
