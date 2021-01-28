The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
Scott S. Pearcy, 45, Effingham, was arrested by Altamont Police Jan. 27 on charges of DUI/Alcohol, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. He was given a notice to apear.
Corey W. Dasenbrock, 43, Effingham, was arrested by Effingham Police on Jan. 27 and charged with Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Resist/Obstruct a Peace Officer, Obstructing Justice, Driving While License Suspended.
Scott J. Clark, 30, Effingham, was arrested by Effingham County Sheriff’s Department on Jan. 27 on charges of possession of between 2.5 and 10 grams of cannabis, driving while license revoked, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. He was given a notice to appear.
