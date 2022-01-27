January 14, 2022 – January 21, 2022
On 01/14/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00111 was recorded from Tomstan Partnership to Trent J. Moore, and Diane E. Moore for property located at Parcel: 1208-01-01-101-014, 1208-01-01-101-015, and 1208-01-01-101-016; Subdivision: MARINA CROSSING B: L: 14 OL: P:, MARINA CROSSING B: L: 15 OL: P:, and MARINA CROSSING B: L: 16 OL: P:. $40,000.00.
On 01/14/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00114 was recorded from Michael J. Canada, and Carla J. Canada to Phillip Dean McEuen, and Kristine June McEuen for property located at Parcel: 2013-18-00-200-009; Tract: SEC: 18 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NE. $228,500.00.
On 01/18/2022 a CEMETERY DEED 2022R00123 was recorded from Jo Ann Klepzig, and Glenwood Cemetery to Mike Gaddis, and Carol Gaddis. $0.00.
On 01/18/2022 a CEMETERY DEED 2022R00127 was recorded from Cochrans Grove Cemetery Association to Cinda Smith. $1,000.00.
On 01/19/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R00129 was recorded from Rodney S. Philgren, and Christine M. Philgren to Cheryl Wojnarowski, Michele Krause, and Rodney F. Philgren for property located at Subdivision: HICKORY POINT B: L: 18 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 01/19/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R00130 was recorded from David A. Delaurent, and Susan D. Delaurent for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-16-404-014; Subdivision: SHELBYVILLE B: 10 L: 4 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 01/19/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00134 was recorded from Jack L. Brummerstedt, and Lenore J. Brummerstedt to Michael S. Bernius for property located at Parcel: 1520-07-00-400-011; Tract: SEC: 7 TWP: 10 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SE. $366,912.00.
On 01/20/2022 a DEED IN TRUST 2022R00151 was recorded from Thomas L. Jones, and Lorraine Jones to Thomas L. Jones (Trustee)of the Thomas L. Jones Trust, and Lorraine Jones (Trustee) of the Lorraine Jones Trust for property located at Parcel: 0417-34-00-100-004, 0524-06-00-100-002, 0918-24-00-200-003, 0918-24-00-200-008, and 0918-24-00-400-004; Tract: SEC: 24 TWP: 10 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NE, SEC: 24 TWP: 10 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NW SE, SEC: 24 TWP: 10 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SE, SEC: 24 TWP: 10 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SW NE, SEC: 34 TWP: 10 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NW, and SEC: 6 TWP: 9 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NE NW. $0.00.
On 01/20/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00154 was recorded from Fox & Austin Masonry & Concrete Construction Inc. to Charles F. Sims for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-20-405-009; Subdivision: SHELBYVILLE B: 3 L: 8 OL: P:.$7,000.00.
On 01/21/2022 a TRUSTEE DEED 2022R00160 was recorded from Patrick A. Walk (Trustee) of the Patrick A. Walk Trust, and Brenda L. Walk (Trustee) of the Brenda L. Walk Trust to Pat & Brenda Walk Llc. for property located at Parcel: 0221-11-00-100-005, 0221-26-00-100-001, 0221-26-00-100-002, and 0221-26-00-100-003; Tract: SEC: 11 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NW, SEC: 26 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NW NW, and SEC: 26 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SW NW. $0.00.
