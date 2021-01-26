THe Effingham Police department reported the following incidents:
CRASHES
On Jan. 20 at 12:59 p.m. north of the intersection of Banker and Wabash a vehicle driven by Alec J. Loy, 29, Effingham, struck a vehicle driven by Dianne M. Donaldson, 65, Effingham. No injuries and no citations.
On Jan. 21 at 6:20 p.m. at 1207 N. Keller an unknown vehicle backed into a parked vehicle owned by Kamala Hefner, Effingham. No injuries and no citations at this time. At 6:37 P.M. at 538 N. Keller a vehicle driven by Lisa A. Harris, 39, Effingham, struck a deer. No injuries and no citations.
On Jan. 22 at 2:50 p.m. at the intersection of Jefferson and Maple vehicles driven by Patricia C. Gardewine, 90, Effingham, and Destiny L. Smothers, 19, Robinson, collided. A passenger in Smothers’ vehicle, Mackenzie J. Henson, 19, Newton, sustained injuries but refused treatment. No citations.
On Jan. 24 at 6:55 a.m. south of the intersection of Raney and National a vehicle driven by Christopher R. Hall, 27, Farina, slid on the ice-covered roadway and struck the curb. No injuries and no citations. At 9:10 p.m. at the intersection of E. US Highway 40 and N. 1600th St. a vehicle driven by Zackary R. Cox, 23, Mattoon, struck a deer. No injuries and no citations.
CITATIONS
On Jan. 21, Mitchell T. Ragland, 26, Effingham, Driving While License Revoked, Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle Ethan A. Nettles, 22, Effingham, Failure to Register – Sex Offender.
On Jan. 22, Joseph W. Peters, 40, Effingham, No Valid Registration, Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle. Jordan P. McKerrow, 29, Altamont, Residential Burglary, Criminal Trespass to Residence, Felony Criminal Damage to Property.
On Jan. 23, Brenna L. Angel, 18, St. Elmo, Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine greater than 15 Grams but Not More Than 100 Grams.
