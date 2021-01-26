On Jan. 25, Adam C. Tieffel, 24, Effingham, was arrested by Effingham County Sheriff’s Department on charges of possession of a weapon by a felon, posseession of meth with intent to deliver, possession of drug equipment, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, possession of 5-15 grams of a controlled substance, driving while license revoked, no valid registration, and an IDOC warrant.
On. Jan. 24, Tommy G. Watts, 51, Effingham, was arrested by Effingham Police on charges of Aggravated Domestic Battery Criminal Trespass to Real Property
On Jan. 25, Rocky L. Weber, 37, Effingham, was arrested by Effingham Police on a charge of Criminal Trespass to Real Property.
On Jan. 25, Bryan K. Jones, 35, Effingham, was arrested by Effingham Police on charges of Intimidation, Driving While License Suspended.
On Jan. 26, Jarrod Davis, 36, Edgewood, was arrested by Effingham County Sheriff’s Department on charges of possession of less than five grams of meth, illegal transportation of alcohol, possession of more than 30 grams of cannabis, driving while license suspended.
