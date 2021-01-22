The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
• Effingham City Police arrested Ethan A. Nettles, 22, Effingham, Jan. 21 on a charge of failure to register as a sex offender. Nettles posted $600 and was released.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Anthony Jamison, 22, Effingham, Jan. 22 on charges of battery and resisting a peace officer. Jamison was in jail at last check.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Ian M. Hummer, 26, Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin, Jan. 22 on a charge of possession of meth less than 5 grams. Hummer was given a notice to appear and was released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.