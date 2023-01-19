January 6, 2023 – January 13, 2023
On 01/06/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R00041 was recorded from Steven D. Rankin, and Susan L. Rankin to Gregory L. Smith, and Cinda M. Smith for property located at Parcel: 2409-36-15-412-001; Subdivision: WINDSOR B: 42 L: 5 OL: P:, and WINDSOR B: 42 L: 6 OL: P:. $20,000.00.
On 01/09/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R00043 was recorded from Donald E. Strohl AKA Donald Eugene Strohl to Ellen D. Strohl for property located at Parcel: 0221-15-10-103-004, 0221-15-14-301-012, and 0221-16-00-200-005; Subdivision: BINGAMAN & MCANDREWS B: L: 10 OL: P:, BINGAMAN & MCANDREWS B: L: 11 OL: P:, BINGAMAN & MCANDREWS B: L: 12 OL: P:, BINGAMAN & MCANDREWS B: L: 5 OL: P:, BINGAMAN & MCANDREWS B: L: 6 OL: P:, BINGAMAN & MCANDREWS B: L: 7 OL: P:, BINGAMAN & MCANDREWS B: L: 8 OL: P:, and BINGAMAN & MCANDREWS B: L: 9 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 01/09/2023 a DEED IN TRUST 2023R00044 was recorded from Donald E. Strohl, and Ellen D. Strohl to Donald E. Strohl (Trustee), and Ellen D. Strohl (Trustee) of the Ellen D. Strohl Trust for property located at Parcel: 0221-15-10-103-004, 0221-15-14-301-012, 0221-16-00-200-005, 0221-27-00-100-004, and 0221-27-00-100-005; Subdivision: BINGAMAN & MCANDREWS B: L: 10 OL: P:, BINGAMAN & MCANDREWS B: L: 11 OL: P:, BINGAMAN & MCANDREWS B: L: 12 OL: P:, BINGAMAN & MCANDREWS B: L: 5 OL: P:, BINGAMAN & MCANDREWS B: L: 6 OL: P:, BINGAMAN & MCANDREWS B: L: 7 OL: P:, BINGAMAN & MCANDREWS B: L: 8 OL: P:, and BINGAMAN & MCANDREWS B: L: 9 OL: P:; Tract: SEC: 15 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NW, SEC: 16 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NE, and SEC: 27 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NW NE SW. $0.00.
On 01/09/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R00045 was recorded from Nicholas L. Quick, and Alicia M. Quick to Wayne A. Dotson, and Connie S. Dotson for property located at Parcel: 1208-35-00-300-008; Tract: SEC: 35 TWP: 12 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SW. $207,500.00.
On 01/09/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R00047 was recorded from Wayne E. Wagner Jr. to Willie Johnson for property located at Parcel: 1208-04-08-205-004; Subdivision: ASSESSORS SUB B: L: 12 OL: P:, and ASSESSORS SUB B: L: 13 OL: P:. $35,000.00.
On 01/09/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R00049 was recorded from Gary J. Young, and Judith K. Young to Diana Litteral for property located at Subdivision: NORTHGATE B: 3 L: 3 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 01/09/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R00050 was recorded from Larry D. Page to Moweaqua Pharmacy PC for property located at Parcel: 1001-31-08-201-006; Subdivision: ELEANOR GRAYS ADD MOWEAQUA B: 2 L: 1 OL: P:, and ELEANOR GRAYS ADD MOWEAQUA B: 2 L: 2 OL: P:. $125,000.00.
On 01/09/2023 a TRUSTEE DEED 2023R00052 was recorded from Mary C. Voss (Trustee) of the James C. Temmen Trust, and the Mary E. Temmen Trust to Dennis L. Beyers, and Jodi G. Beyers for property located at Parcel: 1116-28-00-300-009; Tract: SEC: 28 TWP: 10 RNG: 1 GOVTLOT: NW SW. $241,800.00.
On 01/09/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R00055 was recorded from Standerfer Properties, Bill Standerfer, and Virginia Standerfer to Bill Standerfer, and Virginia Standerfer for property located at Parcel: 0221-01-06-101-012, and 0221-01-06-101-013; Subdivision: WOOLERYS SUB DIV #2 B: L: 13 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 01/09/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R00062 was recorded from Tamara J. Younker to Ronda Cutler for property located at Parcel: 1001-29-14-304-009; Subdivision: EAST PLAINS ADD B: L: 13 OL: P:. $120,000.00.
On 01/12/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R00069 was recorded from Terry W. Wickwire, and Kathryn Wickwire to Crawford Enterprises for property located at Parcel: 1116-10-04-201-002; Subdivision: FAIRWAY CONDO'S ADD 1 B: L: 184 OL: P:. $105,000.00.
On 01/12/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R00075 was recorded from Marcell H. Jacoby, and Lisa Jacoby to Jessica Fiscus for property located at Parcel: 2013-18-07-207-002; Subdivision: THOMAS LEWIS B: 7 L: 1 OL: P:, and THOMAS LEWIS B: 7 L: 2 OL: P:, $75,000.00.
On 01/12/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R00079 was recorded from Gary D. Graven to Benjamin O. Stirrett for property located at Parcel: 1404-35-00-300-009; Tract: SEC: 35 TWP: 13 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SE SW. $166,000.00.
