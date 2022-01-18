January 7, 2022 – January 14, 2022
On 01/07/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R00072 was recorded from Christine L. Leaf to Duane D. Leaf (Trustee), and Christine L. Leaf (Trustee) of the Christine L. Leaf Trust for property located at Parcel: 1122-08-00-200-001; Tract: SEC: 8 TWP: 9 RNG: 1 GOVTLOT: NE. $0.00.
On 01/07/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 20222R00074 was recorded from Kayla Carlock, Cindy E. Powers Johnson, John Dean Powers, Bonnie S. Powers White, Richard A. Powers, Cory Powers, Taylor Powers, Morgan Powers, James Lee Powers, Jessica S. Janes, and Bradley W. White to Shelbyville Properties Llc. for property located at Parcel: 1707-26-00-100-001, and 1707-27-00-200-004; Tract: SEC: 26 TWP: 12 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NW, and SEC: 27 TWP: 12 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NE NE. $1,114,450.00.
On 1/10/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00077 was recorded from Jon R. Plain to Donnette Beckette for property located at Parcel: 1001-31-12-202-008; Subdivision: PRESCOTTS 7TH ADD MOWEAQUA B: 2 L: 5 OL: P:, and PRESCOTTS 7TH ADD MOWEAQUA B: 2 L: 6 OL: P:. $8,000.00.
On 01/10/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00078 was recorded from Shirley R. Dennis to Brian Moore, and Angela Moore for property located at Parcel: 1116-11-01-102-004; Subdivision: OAK TERRACE SUBDIVISION PLAT 1 B: L: 38 OL: P:. $156,000.00.
On 01/11/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R00093 was recorded from Thomas Groves, and Sarah Groves to Thomas Groves for property located at Parcel: 0319-24-00-300-005; Tract: SEC: 24 TWP: 10 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SW. $0.00.
On 01/11/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00096 was recorded from David K. Plummer, and Ashley Plummer to Christopher Blythe, and Whitney Blythe for property located at Parcel: 1208-36-00-400-007; Tract: SEC: 36 TWP: 12 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SE SE. $275,000.00.
On 01/12/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R000098 was recorded from Steven L. Corley, and Lois L. Corley to Lois Lorraine Corley (Trustee), and Steven Lynn Corley (Trustee) of the Corley Trust for property located at Parcel: 0918-07-00-400-010; Tract: SEC: 7 TWP: 10 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NE SE. $0.00.
On 01/12/2022 an EXECUTOR DEED 2022R00100 was recorded from Curtis D. Rincker, and Leland C. Rincker (Deceased) to Curtis D. Rincker (Trustee) of the Curtis D. Rincker Trust, and Pamela M. Rincker (Trustee) of the Pamela M. Rincker Trust for property located at Parcel: 2013-20-00-400-002, 2013-28-00-100-001, and 2013-29-00-200-001; Tract: SEC: 20 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SE, SEC: 28 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NW NW, and SEC: 29 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NE. $1,650,000.00.
On 01/13/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00108 was recorded from Earl Wade Helmkamp, and Rosemary Helmkamp to Amanda Kunzeman, and Timothy White for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-07-203-014; Tract: SEC: 7 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NW NE. $147,000.00.
On 01/14/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00111 was recorded from Tomstan Partnership to Trent J. Moore, and Diane E. Moore for property located at Parcel: 1208-01-01-101-014, 1208-01-01-101-015, and 1208-01-01-101-016; Subdivision: MARINA CROSSING B: L: 14 OL: P:, MARINA CROSSING B: L: 15 OL: P:, and MARINA CROSSING B: L: 16 OL: P:. $40,000.00.
On 01/14/2022 an ADMINISTRATOR DEED 2022R00112 was recorded from Harold L. Smedley, and Brandon H. Smedley (Deceased) to Steven Floyd Large, and Jodi Lynn Large for property located at Parcel: 2311-15-19-405-004; Subdivision: CORLEYS ADD TOWER HILL B: 2 L: OL: P:. $39,900.00.
On 01/14/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00114 was recorded from Michael J. Canada, and Carla J. Canada to Phillip Dean McEuen, and Kristine June McEuen for property locate at Parcel: 2013-18-00-200-009; Tract: SEC: 18 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NE. $228,500.00.
