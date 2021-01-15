The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported:

• Dalton W. Dasenbrock, 24, Effingham was cited Jan. 12 for possession of methamphetamine, resisting/obstructing a peace officer and obstructing justice.

• Mark A. Reeves, 29, Effingham was cited Jan. 14 for operation of an uninsured motor vehicle.

• Kayden Anderson, 18, Effingham was cited Jan. 14 for no valid driver's license.

