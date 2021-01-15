The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
• Effingham City Police arrested Tasha M. Martin, 35, Effingham, Jan. 14 on a charge of failure to register as a violent offender and Douglas County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of identity theft. Martin was in custody at last check.
• Effingham County Deputies arrested Tara B. Szarek, 28, Flora, Jan. 14 on a Fayette County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of resisting a peace officer. Szarek was issued a notice to appear from Fayette County and released.
• Effingham County Deputies arrested Trystan M.A. Elam, 23, Mason, Jan. 14 on a Fayette County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of burglary. Elam posted $575 and was released.
