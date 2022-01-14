The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
• Effingham City Police arrested Ryan J. Beccue, 30, Effingham, Jan. 13 on a charge of violation of order of protection. Beccue posted $500 bond and was released.
• Effingham County Deputies arrested Robert J. Wesselman, 44, Effingham, Jan. 14, on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Wesselman was given a notice to appear in court and was released.
