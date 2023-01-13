The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
Effingham County deputies arrested Stacey L. Clifton, 39, Effingham, on Jan. 12 on charges of driving while license revoked, operating a vehicle with a suspended registration and operating a an uninsured vehicle.
Effingham County deputies arrested Blake R. Miller, 35, Mt. Vernon, on Jan. 12 on an Effingham County warrant on charges of attempted murder/intent to kill or injure, aggravated battery, use of a deadly weapon.
Illinois State Police arrested Rachel M. Collins, 40, Mason, on Jan. 12 on a Clay County warrant for battery/making physical contact.
Altamont Police arrested Jeremy D. Pontious, 44, Effingham on Jan. 12 on an Effingham County warrant for driving on a revoked/suspended license and DUI.
Effingham County deputies arrested Joshua S. Dyer, 45, Girard, on Jan. 13 on an Effingham County warrant for a felon failure to return from furlough.
Effingham County deputies arrested Jamie L. Kane, 35, Effingham on Jan. 13 on an Effingham County warrant for possession of less than 5 grams of meth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.