December 31, 2021 – January 7, 2021
On 1/03/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00003 was recorded from Larry D. Page, and Barbara Page to Lucas Beckman, and Stephanie Beckman for property located at Parcel: 1001-32-00-300-004; Tract: SEC: 32 TWP: 14 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SW. $243,800.00.
On 01/03/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R00005 was recorded from Hickory Point Bank and Trust (Trustee of Trust No. 166 to Pershing Development Company Llc. for property located at Subdivision: LUMBRICK & WHITACRES ADD B: 12 L: 6 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 01/03/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00022 was recorded from Jack L. Brumerstedt, and Lenore J. Brumerstedt to Michael McGuire for property located at Parcel: 1614-34-20-404-010; Subdivision: KULL'S CF BLOCKS 1 & 2 OF AF VANRHEEDEN'S 2ND B: 3 L: 3 OL: P:, and KULL'S CF BLOCKS 1 & 2 OF AF VANRHEEDEN'S 2ND B: 3 L: 4 OL: P:. $60,000.00.
On 01/03/2022 an ADMINISTRATOR DEED 2022R00026 was recorded from Kathy J. Knearam, and Katherine Elizabeth Knearam (Deceased) to Curt Miller, and Angela Miller for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-13-309-001; Subdivision: ARTHUR HERTENS SUB OF W1/2 BLK 3 C & S B: L: 1 OL: P:. $97,500.00.
On 01/03/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00027 was recorded from Wendy Jo Yockey, Ronald Brett Koehler, Christopher Mark Koehler, and Michelle A. Koehler to Devin C. Scogin for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-19-405-008, and 2013-07-19-405-009; Subdivision: C C SCOVILS 2ND ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 5 L: 1 OL: P:, C C SCOVILS 2ND ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 5 L: 2 OL: P:, C C SCOVILS 2ND BEING ADD TO 1ST ADD B: 5 L: 1 OL: P:, and C C SCOVILS 2ND BEING ADD TO 1ST ADD B: 5 L: 2 OL: P:. $194,000.00.
On 01/03/2022 a TRUSTEE DEED 2022R00030 was recorded from Kenneth Daily (Trustee) of the Daily Family Trust 2003 to Joshua Michael Cline for property located at Parcel: 0110-36-00-300-001; Tract: SEC: 36 TWP: 12 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SW. $100,000.00.
On 01/04/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00034 was recorded from Shirley D. Kennell to Clayton Christner, and Brittney Rose Christner for property located at Parcel: 0319-09-00-100-009; Tract: SEC: 9 TWP: 10 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SE NW. $161,180.00.
On 01/04/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00039 was recorded from Charles C. Wright to Leiff Leonberger for property located at Parcel: 2013-18-07-213-012; Subdivision: THOMAS LEWIS B: 13 L: 4 OL: P:. $52,000.00.
On 01/05/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R00042 was recorded from Rodney L. Crouch, and Karen A. Crouch to Amber N. Atchley for property located at Parcel: 0524-16-00-100-003; Tract: SEC: 16 TWP: 9 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NW. $0.00.
On 01/06/2022 a DEED IN TRUST 2022R00048 was recorded from Scott Randall Stickney (Trustee) of the Stickney Trust to Scott Randall Stickney (Trustee) of the Scott R. Stickney Trust for property located at Parcel: 1906-20-00-300-001; Tract: SEC: 20 TWP: 12 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SW. $0.00.
On 01/06/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00050 was recorded from David E. Campbell, and Peggy A. Campbell to Cameron Stanley for property located at Parcel: 1520-34-18-309-004; Subdivision: DAVIS M DUDDLESTON ADD STEWARDSON LT 10-11 CORYDON WEED B: 2 L: 10 OL: P:, DAVIS M DUDDLESTON ADD STEWARDSON LT 10-11 CORYDON WEED B: 2 L: 11 OL: P:, DAVIS M DUDDLESTON ADD STEWARDSON LT 10-11 CORYDON WEED B: 2 L: 12 OL: P:, DAVIS M DUDDLESTON ADD STEWARDSON LT 10-11 CORYDON WEED B: 2 L: 13 OL: P:, DAVIS M DUDDLESTON ADD STEWARDSON LT 10-11 CORYDON WEED B: 2 L: 14 OL: P:, DAVIS M DUDDLESTON ADD STEWARDSON LT 10-11 CORYDON WEED B: 2 L: 15 OL: P:, DAVIS M DUDDLESTON ADD STEWARDSON LT 10-11 CORYDON WEED B: 2 L: 16 OL: P:, and DAVIS M DUDDLESTON ADD STEWARDSON LT 10-11 CORYDON WEED B: 2 L: 9 OL: P:. $118,000.00.
On 01/06/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R00056 was recorded from Gerard Bushur, and Debra Bushur to Gerard Bushur, and Debra Bushur for property located at Parcel: 2127-02-00-400-003; Tract: SEC: 2 TWP: 9 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SE. $0.00.
On 01/06/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R00059 was recorded from Mark Davis, and Gina Watson FKA Gina Davis to Mark Davis Jr., and Beth Kircher for property located at Tract: SEC: 16 TWP: 10 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SE NW. $0.00.
On 01/06/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00068 was recorded from William G. Lockart, and Mary S. Lockart to Bradley W. Lockart for property located at Parcel: 1707-23-00-200-008; Tract: SEC: 23 TWP: 12 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NE NE. $15,000.00.
On 01/07/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R00072 was recorded from Christine L. Leaf to Duane D. Leaf (Trustee), and Christine L. Leaf (Trustee) of the Christine L. Leaf Trust for property located at Parcel: 1122-08-00-200-001; Tract: SEC: 8 TWP: 9 RNG: 1 GOVTLOT: NE. $0.00.
On 01/07/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00074 was recorded from Cindy E. Powers Johnson, John Dean Powers, Bonnie S. Powers White, Richard A. Powers, Cory Powers, Taylor Powers, Morgan Powers, James Lee Powers, Jessica S. Janes, and Bradley White to Shelbyville Properties Llc. for property located at Parcel: 1707-26-00-100-001, and 1707-27-00-200-004; Tract: SEC: 26 TWP: 12 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NW, and SEC: 27 TWP: 12 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NE NE. $1,114,450.00.
