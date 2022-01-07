Effingham, IL (62401)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun in the morning will give way to cloudy skies and light freezing rain during the afternoon. High 37F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 70%..

Tonight

Occasional rain. Low 34F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.