The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
Effingham Police on Jan. 6 arrested Therion Magee Jr., 33, Foxworth, Missouri, on a Tarrant County, Texas warrant for aggravated assault/threat, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Magee was in custody at last report.
Effingham County Sheriff's deputies on Jan. 6 arrested Julie R. Ebeling, 44, Watson, on charges of domestic battery and possession of less than five grams of meth. Ebeling was in custody at last report.
