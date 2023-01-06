The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
Effingham County deputies arrested Lucas C. McDaniel, 32, Edgewood, on Jan. 5 on an Effingham County warrant for resisting a police officer.
Effingham County deputies arrested Kristina R. Perkins, 31, Flora, on Jan. 5 on a Clay County warrant for two counts of burglaty and two counts of theft.
Effingham County deputies arrested Rashon A. Anderson, 24, Newark, N.J. on Jan. 5 on an Effingham County warrant for possession of a stolen vehicle.
Effingham police arrested Sergio A. Salguero-Morales, 28, Effingham on Jan. 5 on a charge of domestic battery.
Effingham police arrested Candace S. Stephens, 42, on Jan. 5 on charges of possession of less than five grams of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license suspended.
