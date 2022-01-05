December 24, 2021 – December 31, 2021
On 12/28/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R04079 was recorded from Kyle W. Logue to Beth Logue for property located at Parcel: 1707-15-17-310-002; Subdivision: WESTERVELT B: 6 L: 10 OL: P:, and WESTERVELT B: 6 L: 9 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 12/28/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R04080 was recorded from Blake Lilly to Gregory A. Lilly (Trustee), and F. Elaine Lilly (Trustee) of the G. and E. Lilly Trust for property located at Parcel: 1520-01-00-400-004; SEC: 1 TWP: 10 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SE. $175,000.00.
On 12/28/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R04081 was recorded from Laurie D. Harley to Christopher J. Harley, and Katherine L. Harley for property located at Parcel: 2409-36-11-201-002; Subdivision: BRUCE VORIS MIDDLESWORTH ADD WINDSOR B: 15 L: OL: P:. $40,000.00.
On 12/28/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R04083 was recorded from Roger V. Cada to Nathan Woolery, and Ruth Woolery for property located t Parcel: 1208-29-00-300-031; SEC: 29 TWP: 12 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SW. $48,000.00.
On 12/28/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R04084 was recorded from Trevor Preumer to Laura L. Chapman for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-15-405-018; subdivision: JOHN EVEY ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 5 L: 10 OL: P:, JOHN EVEY ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 5 L: 8 OL: P:, and JOHN EVEY ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 5 L: 9 OL: P:. $100,000.00.
On 12/29/2021 a TRUSTEE DEED 2021R04097 was recorded from Perrie S. Richards (Trustee) of the Prairie Farm Trust U/a to Perrie S. Richards for property located at Parcel: 1520-13-00-300-003, and 1520-13-00-400-003; SEC: 13 TWP: 10 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SW, SEC: 13 TWP: 10 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SE NW, SEC: 13 TWP: 10 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SW NE, and SEC: 13 TWP: 10 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SW SE. $0.00.
On 12/29/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R04098 was recorded from Perrie S. Richards to John N. Richards (Trustee), and Meredith R. Roderick (Trustee) of the Perrie S. Richards Trust for property located at Parcel: 1520-13-00-300-003, and 1520-13-00-400-003; SEC: 13 TWP: 10 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SW, SEC: 13 TWP: 10 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SE NW, SEC: 13 TWP: 10 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SW NE, and SEC: 13 TWP: 10 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SW SE. $0.00.
On 12/29/2021 a TRUSTEE DEED 2021R04099 was recorded from Perrie S. Richards (Trustee) of the Perrie S. Richards Trust to Perrie S. Richards for property located at Parcel: 1520-14-00-400-002, and 1520-23-00-200-001.$0.00.
On 12/29/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R04100 was recorded from Perrie S. Richards to John N. Richards (Trustee), and Meredith R. Richards (Trustee) of the Perrie S. Richards Trust for property located at Parcel: 1520-14-00-400-002, and 1520-23-00-200-001; SEC: 14 TWP: 10 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SE, and SEC: 23 TWP: 10 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: NE. $0.00.
On 12/29/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R04101 was recorded from Dgogfindlayil04142021 Llc to Project Dg Owner 1 Llc for property located at Parcel: 2205-33-00-400-001; SEC: 33 TWP: 13 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SE. $1,454,546.00.
On 12/29/2021 an EXECUTOR DEED 2021R04105 was recorded from James L. Powers, Richard A. Powers, and Darrell E. Powers (Deceased) to Randy Molitoris, and Sandy Molitoris for property located at Parcel: 1707-02-00-100-002, and 1707-02-00-100-004; SEC: 2 TWP: 12 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NW NW, and SEC: 2 TWP: 12 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SW NW. $417,312.00.
On 12/30/2021 a TRUSTEE DEED 2021R04108 was recorded from John Paul Jackson (Trustee) of Trust No. 112340 to Jackson Family Farms Llc. for property located at Parcel: 1001-20-00-200-011, 1001-20-00-200-012, and 1302-28-00-300-002; SEC: 20 TWP: 14 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NE NE, SEC: 20 TWP: 14 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NW NE, and SEC: 28 TWP: 14 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SW. $0.00.
On 12/30/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R04111 was recorded from Terry L. Himes to Curt Corzine, and Dawna Corzine for property located at Parcel: 1906-33-00-100-005, SEC: 33 TWP: 12 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NW. $438,135.00.
On 12/30/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R04117 was recorded from Marcella Purkiser, and Margaret Purkiser to 307 North Main St. Llc. for property located at Parcel: 2127-14-07-204-001; Subdivision: TOWN OF SIGEL B: 14 L: 1 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 12/30/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R04124 was recorded from Thomas S. Huffman, and Donna F. Hoffman to Christy D. Huffman FKA Christy D. Wickline for property located at SEC: 23 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NE. $0.00.
