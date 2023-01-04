December 23, 2022 – December 30, 2022
On 12/27/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R03388 was recorded from Blaine Stephen Bail to Darrell Franklin, and Karen Franklin for property located at Parcel: 1812-12-13-302-007; Subdivision: GARDEN ACRES B: L: 18 OL: P:. $138,500.00.
On `1/18/1011 a TRUSTEE DEED 2022R03391 was recorded from Lois Louise Lowe (Trustee) of the Lois Louise Lowe Trust to Darren Schnitker for property located at Parcel: 1001-31-00-400-001; Tract: SEC: 31 TWP: 14 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT:. $47,286.00.
On 12/28/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R03392 was recorded from Juliana Burrow, Christine Cutler and Faithe Wempen to Darren Schnitker for property located at Parcel: 1001-31-00-400-001; Tract: SEC: 31 TWP: 14 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT:. $47,286.00.
On 12/28/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R03395 was recorded from Landon James Hayward to Calvin Grames for property located at Parcel: 2409-36-10-108-007; Subdivision: BRUCE VORIS MIDDLESWORTH ADD WINDSOR B: 4 L: 10 OL: P:, and BRUCE VORIS MIDDLESWORTH ADD WINDSOR B: 4 L: 11 OL: P:. $60,000.00.
On 12/28/2022 an EXECUTOR DEED 2022R03397 was recorded from Gregory J. Spannagel, and Wilma L. Spannagel (Deceased) to Derek Bloemer, and Jessica Bloemer for property located at Parcel: 0115-29-00-300-001; Tract: SEC: 29 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NW SW. $340,000.00.
On 12/30/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R03412 was recorded from J and V Probst Pork Inc. to Probst Porkers Ltd. For property located at Parcel: 2127-01-00-200-005; Tract: SEC: 1 TWP: 9 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT:. $61,709.00.
On 12/30/2022 a TRUSTEE DEED 2022R03413 was recorded from Valerie A. Probst (Trustee) of the James H. Probst Trust to Sarah F. Probst Miller AKA Sarah F. Probst Miller to Probst Porkers Ltd. For property located at Parcel: 2127-11-00-200-009, and 2127-12-00-100-006; Tract: SEC: 11 TWP: 9 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NE, and SEC: 12 TWP: 9 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NW. $169,146.00.
On 12/30/2022 a TRUSTEE DEED 2022R03414 was recorded from Valerie A. Probst (Trustee) of the Valerie A. Probst Trust, and Sarah F. Miller Probst AKA Sarah F. Probst Miller to Probst Porkers Ltd. For property located at Parcel: 2127-11-00-200-009, and 2127-12-00-100-006; Tract: SEC: 11 TWP: 9 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NE, and SEC: 12 TWP: 9 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NW. $0.00.
On 12/30/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R03415 was recorded from J and V Probst Pork Inc. to Probst Porkers Ltd. For property located at Parcel: 2127-11-00-200-009, and 2127-12-00-100-006; Tract: SEC: 11 TWP: 9 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NE, and SEC: 12 TWP: 9 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NW. $94,718.00.
On 12/30/2022 a TRUSTEE DEED 2022R03416 was recorded from Valerie A. Probst (Trustee) of the James H. Probst Trust, Sarah F. Probst Miller AKA Sarah F. Miller Probst to Probst Porkers Ltd. For property located at Parcel: 0115-02-00-200-014; Tract: SEC: 2 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NE NE. $24,611.00.
On 12/30/2022 a TRUSTEE DEED 2022R03417 was recorded from Valerie A. Probst (Trustee) of the Valerie A. Probst Trust, Sarah F. Probst Miller AKA Sarah F. Miller Probst to Probst Porkers Ltd. For property located at Parcel: 0115-02-00-200-014; Tract: SEC: 2 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NE NE. $0.00.
On 12/30/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R03418 was recorded from J and V Probst Pork Inc. to Probst Porkers Ltd. For property located at Parcel: 0115-02-00-200-014; Tract: SEC: 2 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NE NE. $22,058.00.
On 12/30/2022 a TRUSTEE DEED 2022R03420 was recorded from Valerie A. Probst (Trustee) of the Valerie A. Probst Trust, and Sarah F. Probst Miller (Trustee) to Ted Franklin Probst for property located at Parcel: 1520-28-00-400-004; Tract: SEC: 28 TWP: 10 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SE. $0.00.
On 12/30/2022 a TRUSTEE DEED 2022R03421 was recorded from Valerie A. Probst (Trustee) of the James H. Probst Trust, Sarah F. Probst Miller AKA Sarah F. Miller Probst, and J and V Probst Pork Inc. to Ted Franklin Probst for property located at Parcel: 1520-28-00-400-004; Tract: SEC: 28 TWP: 10 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SE. $124,220.00.
On 12/30/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R03422 was recorded from J and V Probst Pork Inc. to Ted Franklin Probst for property located at Parcel: 1520-28-00-400-004; Tract: SEC: 28 TWP: 10 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SE. $69,561.00.
On 12/30/2022 a TRUSTEE DEED 2022R03423 was recorded from Valerie A. Probst (Trustee) of the Valerie A. Probst Trust to Probst Porkers Ltd. For property located at Parcel: 0115-02-00-200-010, 0115-02-00-300-002, 0115-11-00-100-001, 2127-01-00-200-004, and 2127-01-00-300-007; Tract: SEC: 1 TWP: 9 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NE, SEC: 1 TWP: 9 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SW, SEC: 1 TWP: 9 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NW NE, SEC: 11 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NW NW, SEC: 2 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NE, SEC: 2 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NE NE, SEC: 2 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SE SW, and SEC: 2 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SW SW. $0.00.
On 12/30/2022 a TRUSTEE DEED 2022R03424 was recorded from Valerie A. Probst (Trustee) of the Valerie A. Probst Trust, Sarah F. Probst Miller AKA Sarah F. Miller Probst to Probst Porkers Ltd. For property located at Parcel: 2127-12-00-100-008; Tract: SEC: 12 TWP: 9 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NW. $0.00.
On 12/30/2022 a TRUSTEE DEED 2022R03425 was recorded from Valerie A. Probst (Trustee) of the James H. Probst Trust, Sarah F. Probst Miller AKA Sarah F. Miller Probst to Probst Porkers Ltd. For property located at Parcel: 2127-12-00-100-008; Tract: SEC: 12 TWP: 9 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NW. $94,682.00.
On 12/30/2022 a TRUSTEE DEED 2022R03426 was recorded from Valerie A. Probst (Trustee) of the James H.. Probst Trust, Sarah F. Probst Miller AKA Sarah F. Miller Probst to Probst Porkers Ltd. For property located at Parcel: 0110-35-00-300-001, 0115-02-00-200-010, 0115-02-00-300-002, 0115-03-00-400-002, 0115-09-00-400-002, 0115-10-00-100-011,, 0115-10-00-100-012, 0115-10-00-300-001, 0115-11-00-100-001, 0115-16-00-200-006, 0115-16-00-200-007, 0115-16-00-200-008, 0221-05-00-100-004, 0221-05-00-100-007, 0221-13-00-100-001, 2127-01-00-200-004, 2127-01-00-300-007, 2127-01-00-400-001, 2127-12-00-100-007, and 2127-12-00-200-006; Tract: SEC: 11 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NE NW, SEC: 11 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NW NW, SEC: 2 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SE SW, and SEC: 2 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SW SW. $6,378.095.00.
On 12/30/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R03432 was recorded from Shawn P. Starwalt, and Melinda A. Chern to Tod W. Benninghoff (Trustee), and Angela K. Benninghoff (Trustee) of the Tod W. Benninghoff Living Trust, and the Angela K. Benninghoff Living Trust for property located at Parcel: 0918-14-00-200-014; Tract: SEC: 14 TWP: 10 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NE NE. $337,500.00.
On 12/30/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R03429 was recorded from Lula Mae Thompson to James A. Thompson, and Theresa A. Thompson for property located at Parcel: 1812-22-00-400-002; Tract: SEC: 22 TWP: 11 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NE SE. $0.00.
On 12/30/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R03440 was recorded from Lula Mae Thompson to Paul E. Stewardson, and Marla K. Stewardson for property located at Parcel: 1812-22-00-200-012; Tract: SEC: 22 TWP: 11 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NE. $0.00.
