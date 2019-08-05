A wide variety of fun interactive events, demonstrations, and performances celebrating the life and times of Abraham Lincoln will take place on the grounds of the Illinois State Fair from Aug. 9 to 18.
Every day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., reenactors and performers from throughout the Looking for Lincoln-Abraham Lincoln National Heritage Area will offer free demonstrations and performances sharing the Lincoln story with fairgoers.
First, just inside the historic Main Gate, the lawn of the Illinois Building will come alive with blacksmithing, broom making, pioneer games, rope making, and candle making, while Civil War reenactment musicians play the tunes of the day. Don't miss musician Chris Vallillo, who will be performing some of Lincoln's favorite songs. New this year is a rail splitting demonstration, giving a glimpse of the hard work of Lincoln in his adolescent years.
Second, stop by for a chat and photo with President. Be sure to post your photos and hashtag them with #HistoryInYourBackyard. Looking for Lincoln may chose your photo to share on its Facebook page.
Events on the lawn are partially supported by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency.
Third, it's time to get creative with the Flat Lincoln photo contest. To participate, go to www.lookingforlincoln.com and navigate to the Flat Lincoln page. Print out Flat Lincoln, cut him out, and take him with you to the fair or other historic site. Post your best images on Facebook, and hashtag your photo with #FlatLincoln. The best images will be posted on the Looking for Lincoln Facebook page, and prizes will be awarded to the favorites.
Fourth, stop by the Looking for Lincoln Area to pick up your commemorative "Lincoln on a Stick," courtesy of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum. These popular masks go fast, so claim yours before they run out. Supplies are limited.
And finally, just for kids, a scavenger hunt has been developed in partnership with the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum. This activity encourages children to explore history in their own backyard, and learn more about Lincoln's life and times. Children who complete the scavenger hunt will receive a coupon for admission to the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Museum in downtown Springfield.
"As we celebrate the State Fair theme 'Building our Future,' Looking for Lincoln is pleased to bring history to life at the Illinois State Fair. We invite all fairgoers to join us on the lawn of the Illinois Building," said Sarah Watson, Executive Director of Looking for Lincoln and the Abraham Lincoln National Heritage Area.
The Looking for Lincoln Heritage Coalition is the coordinating entity for the 43-county Abraham Lincoln National Heritage Area. It is a partnership of organizations and individuals dedicated to enhancing the communities and landscapes of central Illinois through recognition and support of their significant natural, cultural and historical legacies.
For more information about the Looking for Lincoln Heritage Coalition and the Abraham Lincoln National Heritage Area, go to www.lookingforlincoln.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.