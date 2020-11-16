At the Workman Sports and Wellness Complex, the past eight months have been something of a roller coaster. There was a total shutdown, membership freezes, and a slow reopening.
Through the ups and downs, Stacy Stanford has been trying to maintain a positive attitude and ensure that people stay healthy, even as COVID-19 continues to spread.
Stanford is the complex’s fitness coordinator and teaches several fitness classes. After starting to work at the complex a little over the year ago, she has taught spin classes, yoga classes, and more.
“Right now, my focus is full body weight,” she said, referring to a workout that relies mostly on the weight of your own body.
The Workman Complex’s class attendance hasn’t recovered from having to suspend memberships during the springtime peak in COVID-19 cases. In October, classes in the facility's two exercise studios had an average of five participants, with classes in the pool having even lower attendance, according to the complex’s monthly report.
“It’s not always fun to show up and teach for two when you’re used to 15 or 20,” Stanford said. “As an instructor, you have to bring the energy.”
Bringing energy is something Stanford prides herself in.
During a recent “Sensational Seniors” class, a group of about a dozen women followed Stanford’s lead in the complex’s upstairs class studio. She called out instructions as she demonstrated various exercises as upbeat songs played.
“The seniors have been thriving,” Stanford said.
Still, the pandemic isn’t gone from everyone’s minds.
“I think they’re aware, but they aren’t fearful,” she said.
Working out in the class setting is about more than just the physical exercise, according to Stanford.
“It’s also the mental aspect,” Stanford said. “We’re all human, we need those endorphins.”
Stanford has been teaching fitness classes in some form for 10 years. She holds professional certifications for group fitness and personal training.
“We like to keep our schedule robust and diverse,” Stanford says. “We want everyone to feel welcome.”
Barring any changes that could be made in response to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, the Workman Complex offers classes on Monday through Saturday, with both “land” and “aqua” classes.
Patti Smith, the complex’s general manager, says that people with limited mobility enjoy the “aqua” classes.
“It’s easier on the joints,” she said.
These classes operate similarly to land classes, with an instructor calling out instructions. The only difference is that everyone does the workout in chest-high water. Classes in the pool include things such as Tai Chi, Low Impact, Zumba and classes that combine these elements.
Land classes include some which focus on cardio, interval training, core strength, and yoga in addition to spin/cycle classes.
Gyms are one of the most high-risk areas for the spread of the coronavirus, according to a Nov. 10 report which was published after accelerated review in the journal Nature. The report was written by Serina Chang and a team of researchers from Stanford University and Northwester University.
“I’ve been managing 39 years and I’ve never managed in a pandemic,” said Smith.
She has been trying to find ways to keep her members safe with the changing health guidelines since March. When the facility reopened earlier this year, she instituted a new cleaning regimen: hourly disinfecting for every “touch point” and a nightly deep clean. In class studios, the floors are marked with socially distant X’s on the floor to help participants get a sense of space.
Still, Smith reports that when there’s a spike in cases in Effingham, there’s a drop in membership. Seeing that the pandemic isn’t likely to go away soon, Smith has tried to think of new ways to reach out to the complex’s members and the Effingham community.
“We are working on doing something,” Smith said.
While they’re still in the planning stages, Smith reports they’re exploring options for virtual classes or online challenges.
“It’s a way to get people who aren’t comfortable coming in,” she said. “We are hoping to have some programs and challenges for the new year.”
Stanford has mixed feelings about home workouts.
“I did them for years,” she said, referring to when she had little kids at home. “It has its place, but it won’t trump the studio environment.”
A full list and schedule can be found on the complex’s website, Facebook page, or with the MindBody mobile app. Classes are free for members and are included in a $10 daily use fee for non-members.
