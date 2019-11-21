Wonderland in Lights opens Thanksgiving

Back and even brighter the City of Effingham Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) is thrilled to announce another year of its Wonderland in Lights.
Each year, the bureau turns Community Park into a winter wonderland. Wonderland in Lights, a drive-thru light display, features a variety of lighted holiday scenes including reindeer flight school, Santa coming down the chimney, a Nativity scene, a Gingerbread house and so much more. To help get you in the Christmas spirit, the Effingham CVB, along with 97.9 XFM and KJ Country 102.3, bring you the option to tune into continuous Christmas music on 90.7 FM while you drive through the display.
The display opens Thanksgiving night, Nov. 28, and runs through the New Year. Hours are from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Community Park is located on East Temple Avenue in Effingham.
Santa visits the Wonderland in Lights every Saturday from Thanksgiving through Christmas to bring special presents to the children. The Wonderland in Lights is free, but donations are appreciated. For more information, call 217-342-5310 or visit www.visiteffinghamil.com.
And if you want to extend the holiday fun, be sure to visit downtown Effingham and see the new light displays on the Courthouse lawn. These 3-D floor-standing glittering light displays are sure to be another big hit this holiday season.
