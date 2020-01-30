The Vandalia Statehouse State Historic Site will celebrate Abraham Lincoln’s birthday with a free event from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8.
Pam Brown, who will portray Mary Todd Lincoln, will present the program “Taking Leave” starting at 2 p.m.
Music will be provided by Mike Anderson, who is known as “The Dulcimer Guy.” Anderson will also provide an informative session following Brown’s presentation.
Refreshments will be provided following the presentations.
Lincoln’s Birthday celebration is provided by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR), Vandalia Historical Society and the Old Capitol Foundation.
The Vandalia Statehouse is the oldest surviving capitol building in Illinois. It served as the state capitol from 1836 to 1839. It is open to the public each Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is located at 315 W. Gallatin Street, Vandalia. For more information, call the Vandalia Statehouse at 618-283-1161.
