The 2019 United Way Witches Ball is set for Friday, Oct. 4, at the Thelma Keller Convention Center, Effingham.
The evening will begin with hors d’oeuvres and silent auction at 6 p.m., followed by dinner at 7 p.m., a live auction at 8 p.m., and music provided by Complete Weddings & Events.
Halloween costumes are encouraged but not required. There will be a Halloween Costume Contest with awards given to “Best Individual” and “Best Group”.
Tickets are $60 each or VIP tables can be purchased by calling the United Way office at 217-342-3824.
Items included in this year’s silent and live auction include Yadier Molina framed and autographed helmet in case, Jordan Binnington framed and autographed jersey, Kris Bryant framed and autographed limited edition photo, Anthony Rizzo framed and autographed photo, Yadier Molina framed and autographed hat, Andrew Knizner game-used batting gloves autographed and framed, autographed limited edition Titos Vodka guitar, St Louis Cardinals “Cardinals Club” all-inclusive green seat tickets to include food, drinks and parking, Mitchell Trubisky framed and autographed photo, Chad Greene autographed baseball and baseball card, Polar Express St Louis Christmas train ride and hotel package, Daytona Beach condo getaway, Presidential Suite at Wyndham Grand Desert Las Vegas getaway, Southern Illinois cabin getaway, Hermann Hills getaway, St. Louis getaway, Fantasy Suite at Sunset Inn & Suites getaway, Celine Dion concert tickets, Brazilian barbecue dinner, private wine tasting and hors d’oeuvres package, Lakeside Table cooking class, wine tour, appetizers and drinks package, six-course tasting in private wine room, Illini basketball luxury suite all-inclusive tickets, St Louis Blues vs Blackhawk hockey tickets, Indianapolis Colts vs. Denver Broncos football tickets, St Louis Blues vs LA Kings hockey tickets, Fox theatre tickets to include “Wicked,” “Jersey Boys,” “Cirque Christmas,” “Dear Evan Hansen,” Effingham Performance Center tickets to include Larry the Cable Guy, Rocket Man and Daily & Vincent tickets, “Elf on the Shelf Christmas Musical” in St. Louis, Little Theatre flex season tickets, Little Theatre Elf tickets, adult and kids party packages, The Axe House party for four, jewelry, Apple watch Series 3, Apple air pods, electronics, designer handbags to include Tory Burch, Kate Spade & Michael Kors, spa packages, golf packages, Boos butcher block, Santa home visit, float boat rental, weekend tractor and attachment rental, TV, gas grill, personalized landscape boulder, restaurant and gift certificates and many other items.
There will also be Apple Bobbing. Individuals can purchase an apple for $10 each, three for $25 or seven for $50 for a chance to win prizes. A limited number of apples will be sold. If you would like to purchase an “apple,” call the United Way office at 217-342-3824. You need not be present to win.
You can also purchase a Witches Pick ticket for $20 each or six for $100 for your chance to win your choice of a live auction item. The only exclusions include the Presidential Suite Grand Desert Las Vegas and the St Louis Cardinals Club all-inclusive tickets.
Proceeds from the event benefit 22 local partner agencies: Altamont After School Program, Andrew Gobczynski Big Heart Foundation, Big Brothers Big Sisters Mid-Illinois – Effingham County, Boy Scouts of America – Lincoln Trails Council, Catholic Charities, CEFS Literacy Program, CEFS Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP), Child Advocacy Center of East Central Illinois, Effingham Child Development Center, Effingham County FISH Human Services, Effingham County Search & Rescue, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois, Heartland Human Services, Meals on Wheels of CEFS, One Hope United, Oneighty, SAFE (Sexual Assault and Family Emergencies), Senior Services of Effingham County, STAR (Strategic Training & Restoration), SWAN (Stopping Woman Abuse Now) and Unit 40 Mentoring Program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.