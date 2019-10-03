Tuscan Hills Winery, Effingham, will host a trivia night Friday, Oct. 18, at 6:30 p.m. to raise funds for the Effingham Public Library’s 1,000 Books to Kindergarten Project.
The Blast From The Past Trivia Night will feature questions on the 1980s, ‘90s and ‘00s with the chance to win prize money. Teams of eight are $80 for a table, and tables are currently available for purchase through Tuscan Hills Winery’s website www.effinghamwinery.com/events. Otherwise, each ticket is $12 at the door.
Profits from this event benefits the Effingham Public Library’s 1,000 Books To Kindergarten Project.
1,000 Books before Kindergarten is an initiative to promote early literacy and reading to parents and caretakers of infants and very young children. The goal is to encourage parents to read 1,000 books with their children before sending them to kindergarten. Reading together builds the necessary early literacy skills every child needs in order to learn to read.
For further information stop by the Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library at 200 N. Third Street in Effingham, call 217-342 2464 ext. 1 or go online to effinghamlibrary.org
