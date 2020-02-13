Lake Shelbyville Fish Habitat Alliance will host its second annual Banquet at the Sullivan VFW Feb. 22 with all of the proceeds going to improve the fisheries and fish habitat in Lake Shelbyville.
The doors open at 4 p.m. with dinner starting at 5. The banquet is being hosted by the Lake Shelbyville Fish Habitat Alliance, a group that is focused on improving the fisheries at Lake Shelbyville.
Tickets will be available online http://tinyurl.com/lsfha2020, Chip’s Marine in Sullivan and the Lake Shelbyville Visitors Center in Shelbyville. Tickets are $40 for a single ticket, $60 for couples, $10 for children, with sponsor tickets ranging from $150 for a single sponsor ticket to $1,000 for a table sponsor. The tickets include choice of chicken or steak, sides, and adult beverages while they last.
There will be raffles, games, live auctions, silent auctions, a free kids raffle. The prizes include fishing rods, reels, tackle, a trolling motor, a fish finder, fishing kayaks, guided fishing trips and more.
The Lake Shelbyville Fish Habitat Alliance has taken on many projects to improve Lake Shelbyville’s aquatic habitat for all species of fish. These projects include building and placing over 800 Georgia and Shelbyville Cubes, artificial stumps and assisting with aquatic plant establishment in Lake Shelbyville. The group also assists Lake Shelbyville Corps of Engineers staff with the harvesting walleye and muskie from nursery ponds for stocking into Lake Shelbyville and the transplanting of aquatic plants. The cubes and stumps have been extremely popular with fishermen. After each habitat build and placement, aerial maps along with the GPS coordinates of the structure are made available to the public for fishing.
