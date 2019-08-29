Three Chicks & a Stage presents '12 Incompetent Jurors'

Local production company Three Chicks & a Stage will present “12 Incompetent Jurors,” a parody of “12 Angry Men,” this September at The Effingham Performance Center.
“While our traditional holiday show in early December marks its 11th year, we have enjoyed starting a new tradition with our fourth fall show,” said Monique Hortenstine of Three Chicks & a Stage. “This show is more intimate, with only 200 seats available per performance; and this year it’s in the round, meaning the actors will be surrounded by the audience. It is definitely an upclose and personal experience.”
The comedy, “12 Incompetent Jurors,” follows the jury deliberations in a case involving a man who is accused of abducting half a dozen cats. It is a simple open-and-shut case, even for a jury that’s filled with oddballs like a dim-witted PR person, a bickering couple, and a juror obsessed with French fries. And yet, Juror No. 8, a wannabe lawyer, believes that the “Cat Burglar” is innocent.
“The jury includes 11 outrageous characters and one seemingly sensible one,” said Hortenstine. “Watching each character become more outlandish as the show goes on just serves to intensify the absurdity of the situation and drives Juror No. 3 over the edge.”
Directing and producing the play are Keith Dennis, director; Rich Jorn, assistant director; Monique Hortenstine, producer; and Steven Boyd, technical director. The cast includes Kevin Deadmond as Foreman, Amanda Wolf as Juror No. 2, Rich Jorn as Juror No. 3, Jo Thomas as Juror No. 4, Charlie Niehaus as Juror No. 5, Beth Brooks as Juror No. 6, Lydia Sanchez-Hatfill as Juror No. 7, Genaveve Fricke as Juror No. 8, Doug Finkbiner as Juror No. 9, Robert Tripp as Juror No. 10, Ronnie Schraer as Juror No. 11, Susan Ptasinski-Tempel as Juror No. 12 and Ron Hunter as Judge. Movie Cast are Adam Alexander, Susan Lorenz, Ranae Roepke, Tira Bloemer, Keith Dennis and Paige Day.
“This cast is a terrific mix of new and familiar faces. Together they bring decades of acting talent to our grateful company,” said Hortenstine. “We have had a wonderful time working together and laughing every night. Spend an evening with our cast and crew — they are having a great time. You will too.”
Shows are scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13; 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15. All seats are $20.
Tickets may be purchased at The EPC’s Box Office, by calling 217-540-2788 or online at www.TheEPC.org.
