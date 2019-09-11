26th Annual Corvette Funfest Homecoming Cruise-In Sept. 19

EFFINGHAM – For the past 26 years, Mid America Motorworks has kicked off its annual Corvette Funfest event with a trip throughout area country sides, but this year will be different.
Mike Yager is taking his Corvette Funfest Homecoming Cruise-In home to Newton for his 70th birthday celebration.
“It’s an honor to be asked to return to my roots and share my Corvette passion with my hometown community,” he said. “We will be bringing 1,000-plus Corvettes from our Annual Corvette Funfest, the largest Corvette party in the world, to the great city of Newton.”
The State of Illinois Champion 150-member Newton Marching Eagles Band will welcome the Corvettes on the downtown square.
Yager and his wife, Laurie, are ecstatic about the plans the City of Newton have made for this homecoming event. City officials have been working hard to create a safe and successful event. They have created a parade route, planned parking, and secured food vendors. Local businesses have extended their business hours as well.
"This is huge for Jasper County. Not only will this event show people from all over the nation how amazing our community is, but it also gives our local businesses a chance to obtain a different avenue of customers they haven't been able to in the past. I hope Mike Yager is ready, because Newton will be throwing a party that will be remembered for years," said Economic Development Coordinator Amber Volk.
Mike Yager, who founded Mid America Motorworks, a Corvette and Air-Cooled VW parts and accessories company in 1974, was invited by the City of Newton to come home.
“I have been mayor since May of 2005. Throughout that time span, I have attended approximately 2,000 meetings. I have been to three meetings now regarding Mike’s legendary Corvette Fun Run Road Tour, and I have never attended meetings that were more enthusiastic and positive about an event. We have people coming to us for updates and offering to help. In my opinion, Mike’s homecoming will be short, but very, very sweet," said Mayor Mark Bolander.
In the days preceding this year’s 26th Annual Corvette Funfest event, Mike will visit Newton schools to share his life story.
“It’s no secret that without my high school typing teacher, Mrs. Baumann, I wouldn’t be where I am today,” said Mike. “I started my business with a two-page flyer that I typed myself. In those early years, my ability to type quickly and accurately was the foundation for what was to come – 45 years in this business.”
All are invited to Mike’s Homecoming Birthday Celebration Thursday, Sept. 19. There will be an evening of awards, prizes, music and food.
Corvette Funfest is planned for Sept. 19-22. The theme of Corvette Funfest 2019 is Corvette American Horsepower.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.