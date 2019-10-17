The Cultivating Creativity 2019-2020: Consolidated Communications Children’s Art Exhibition is arriving at the Effingham Public Library.
The exhibition will be on display from Oct. 19 to Nov. 14 and will then travel to 12 other locations until July 23, 2020, across counties that surround Coles County. It features 40 artworks from students from 11 different school districts throughout East-Central Illinois.
The Cultivating Creativity is a community engagement program created by the Tarble Arts Center to raise awareness of the importance of including arts as part of the regular school curriculum. The success of this annual exhibition is due to the partnership between the school art programs, Eastern Illinois University and the underwriting of Consolidated Communications.
Listed are the students representing the Effingham community:
St Anthony Grade School seventh-graders Joanna Mitchell and Christian Meyer, two “Untitled” chalk pastel paintings; St Anthony High School 10th-grader Reagan Westendorf, “World’s Best Boss,” and 12th-grader Ava Wegman, “Bears. Beets. Battlestar Galactica” with clay and glaze. They were all instructed by Christy Hiatt.
For more information about the Cultivating Creativity Exhibition or other exhibitions and educational programming, contact the Tarble Arts Center at 217-581-2787 or tarble@eiu.edu.
