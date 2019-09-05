Summer Sundown Music Festival (SSMF) enters its second year with a bang.
After a successful inaugural year, the festival added a third day of music. This year brings in Americana royalty Amy Helm and her band, reigning court jester Steve Poltz, rising stars The Mighty Pines, Aaron Kamm and the One Drops, Taylor Steele and the Love Preachers plus many more.
The event takes place at Larson’s Landing on Lake Sara near Effingham Friday, Sept. 13, through Sunday, Sept. 15. This year will also feature a free pre-party on Thursday night with six additional acts.
“Last year was better than we could have hoped for and we can’t wait to welcome our crowd back for year two.” said Garrett Burris, co-founder of the Fest. “I can’t believe we have Amy Helm and her band coming. They are a legendary festival band that can entertain people across the musical spectrum.”
SSMF will again feature a Vendor Row full of arts and crafts vendors and massage tables. Several food vendors will be available, including Heron Cove, The Lunch Box, the Snack Shack, and Sweet and Sour. AThe Cantina will provide cocktails, canned and draft beer, and local craft beer.
Returning this year is the free-to-the-public daily beach yoga hosted by Barefoot Freedom Yoga. Camping is available a short walk from the Fest grounds. Late night acoustic jams will go into the wee hours of the morning for anyone who wants to participate in this fan-favorite hidden gem of SSMF.
Summer Sundown continues the ethos of a local festival, featuring over 36 bands spanning the three-plus days – the vast majority of which live and play within 70 miles of Effingham.
A special addition to the lineup this year is the Tribute Sets. Each night will feature a set dedicated to historic rock acts performed by artists who love them. Friday night will introduce Alabama Getaway, Edward David Anderson and company playing the Grateful Dead. On Saturday, after Amy Helm (the daughter of legendary The Band drummer Levon Helm), Lone Howl from Carbondale takes the stage to perform The Band. Sunday afternoon will host the final set – a rambling, rocking tribute to The Allman Brothers Band by a who’s who of Effingham’s most accomplished guitarists, percussionists and vocalists.
A full list of artist, schedule, rules and general info can be found at SummerSundownFest.com, and you can follow along daily on social media: Facebook.com/SummerSundownFest or on Instagram @SummerSundownFest.
The show is being presented by Poss Music Works, an Effingham-based 501©3 not for profit whose mission is to bring and foster music and culture to the Downstate Illinois area.
Tickets are on sale now at SummerSundownFest.com. You can also purchase Advance Weekend Passes locally at Fresh Digs, America’s Groove Record Store and Joe Sippers Café. Kids 15 and under are free when accompanied by an adult.
