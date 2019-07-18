St. Michael's Annual Church Picnic will be Sunday, July 21, on the church grounds. Picnic starts at 11 a.m.
A home-cooked chicken and ham dinner will be served in an air-conditioned gym from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Adult plate is $8. Child's plate is $5.
There will be many games to enjoy, including bingo, hooligan, raffle, mystery boxes, face paint and inflatables. Also explore the Bargain Barn for a great deal. The Country Store will be full of fresh produce and baked goods. Try your luck at winning a cake at the Cake Walk.
Plenty of refreshments will be available on the grounds. FACE will be performing from 4 to 5 p.m. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy the music. Many prizes will be raffled, including a grand prize of $3,000.
