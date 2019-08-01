St. Anthony Parish Picnic Aug. 10, 11

The St. Anthony Parish Picnic will be Aug. 10 and 11 at St. Anthony High School, 304 E. Roadway Ave., Effingham.
Activities kick off Saturday morning at 8 with the Bulldog Challenge 5K Run/Walk, 10K Run or 2-mile Fun Walk. Registration for each event is $25. Final registration ends at 7:30 the morning of the race. Four $100 prizes will be awarded.
Throughout the weekend, the picnic will feature bingo, games of skill, carnival games, face painting, inflatables, wholly hog, beer and wine, hamburgers, porkburgers and a country store.
An outdoor Mass will begin on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. on the high school soccer field followed by the opening of picnic at 5 p.m. The grounds will close at midnight.
The picnic reopens at noon on Sunday and runs through midnight. A Sunday dinner will be served between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. in the air-conditioned multipurpose room at St. Anthony High School. Cost for the meal is $10 for adults and $5 for kids ages 12 and younger. The dinner includes a choice of fried chicken or grilled pork tenderloin (plain or barbecue), loaded baked potato, slaw, roll, green beans, garden tomatoes, dessert and drink. Carry-outs will be available.
A Cornhole Tourney will take place at 1 p.m. on Sunday.
New this will be Golf Balls from Heaven golf ball drop at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. You don't need to be a golfer to play or win. Five hundred golf balls will be dropped from 100 feet over St. Anthony High School's soccer field. The person whose ball lands closest to the pin wins $2,500. Golf balls can be purchased for $20 each ahead of time. Golf Balls can be purchased in memory of a loved one who has passed away. Names of these loved ones will be displayed on a banner at the Parish Picnic. You need not be present to win. Contact the Parish Office at 217-347-7129 or visit stanthony.com for more information.
Two raffles will take place Sunday night — a Grand Prize Raffle and a Junior Raffle.
Winner of the Grand Prize Raffle will have their choice of a 2019 Chevrolet Trax SUV, Dodge Journey SE, Ford Fusion Sedan, Honda Civic Sport, Buick Encore or $15,000 cash. Tax, title and license fees are not included. Over 40 prizes will be given away. A raffle ticket is $5 or five for $20. Mini Raffles also will be held at the Big Raffle Tent at the picnic. Among the prizes to be given away are a tuition waiver to St. Anthony schools and a mystery amount of cash. You need not be present to win.
The Junior Raffle prizes include $500 cash, 128GB Apple iPad, Apple Watch and many more prizes.
