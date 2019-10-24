St. Anthony High School presents 'Matilda The Musical'

St. Anthony High School and SAMBA invites you to the fun-filled tale of "Matilda The Musical."
The production is directed by Monique Hortenstine and is under the musical direction of Angie Tkachuk and choreography of Ilenia Hails, assisted by Megan Koenig. Performances will be at the St. Anthony High School Multi Purpose Room at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, and Saturday, Nov. 2, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3.
Matilda is the story of an extraordinary little girl with extraordinary powers. The daughter of insensitive, difficult parents, Matilda finds refuge in library books and in creating her own stories. Things are no better at school, where Matilda also faces a tyrannical and cruel headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, who believes in Crunchem Hall’s motto: “Bambinatum est Magitum,” or “Children are Maggots.” She finds companionship in her teacher, well-intentioned Miss Honey, who is unfortunately shy and fragile. Brave little Matilda knows she has to stand up against the adults in her world, and in doing so, discovers her own remarkable powers. Matilda’s bravery teaches Miss Honey and her classmates an important lesson — that even though life can be hard, “nobody but me is gonna change my story” so “sometimes you have to be a little bit naughty.”
Tickets for "Matilda The Musical" are on sale now to the general public in the SAHS office for $8 each.
The cast of "Matilda The Musical" are Abby Cothran, Abby Dietzen, Adrien Fitzjarrald, Alayna Stephens, Alexis Stephens, Anna Kabbes, Ashley Dorris, Brian Dust, Bridget Sudkamp, Caleb Schwing, Caroline Hoene, Chloe Jenson, Conlan Walsh, Curran Boggs, Dylan Helmink, Elizabeth Kabbes, Emma Klitzing, Eric Deters, Evitt Nashed, Grace Walker, Griffin Elder, Hanna DiBenedetto, Leah Griffith, Loralai Gilpin, Maddy Brummer, Makenna Grubb, Mason Bloemer, Megan Koenig, Michael Kaldas, Olivia Spraul, Peyton Quandt, Rachael Kemme, Rileigh Haarmann, Sam Deters, Sean Bailey, Sophie Deters, Taylor Ritz and Tom Unkraut.
Stage Manager and Crew Chief is Angelea Garza. The crew are Ada Rozene, Alex Ciorna, Allison Kowalke, Anthony Kreke, Claire Scheidemantel, Ellie Vahling, Hayden Pittman, Jake Utz, Jessica Wilson, Karen Canales-Gonzalez, Sean Bailey and Will Unkraut.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.