Six String Summit returns to EPC

The Fourth Annual Six String Summit, featuring seven of the area’s top guitarists, returns to the Effingham Performance Center at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29. Doors open at 6 p.m. with a free performance of the Sound Source Music student band “Vulfspieler” in the VIP lounge. Tickets are $15.
The concept for the show dates back to the summer of 2016 when Effingham guitarist Marty Williamson was walking his dog.
“I was listening to an interview with Steve Vai, and he was talking about his current tour featuring several guitar players taking turns fronting a house band,” said Williamson. “That gave me the idea that my friends and I could do the same thing at the EPC.”
Williamson’s idea became an annual event that continues to grow each year with over 700 in attendance at the 2019 show.
“Marty has done a tremendous job with this event,” said Kim Jansen, executive director at The EPC. “The EPC is thrilled to be the venue for this event that not only promotes local talent, but attracts music lovers from throughout Illinois to our community.”
The 2020 lineup features seven stellar guitarists with special guests, backed by the incredible Summit Band:
Brad Reynolds (Pana) – Known for his tasty blues/rock stylings with the bands 9th Street, Downtown Hounds, and Rapid Fire.
Josh Morrison (Effingham) – Back for his third appearance, Josh’s finger-style work is as smooth as butter.
Chuck Briggs (Danville) – Classic jazz with a nod to Wes Montgomery.
Marty Williamson (Shumway) – Twangmaster with Chicago band Hello Dave. This year’s set will feature a tribute to the late-great Danny Gatton.
Dave Claypool (Teutopolis) – Self-proclaimed “run of the mill rocker” (He’s being modest!) with bands Rusty Mule, Blackswine, Ultrasonic, and 5 Gone Mad.
John Goldstein (Teutopolis) – Straight-ahead rock ‘n roll with the bands Micky Finn, Rhythm Pigz, White Knuckle Ride, Rusty Mule, and Soul Riot.
Rod Evans (Neoga) – Well known for his effortless rock and metal playing, Rod proves his versatility with the extremely popular country band Feudin’ Hillbillys.
Special guests: Russ Sanderson, Scott Greenwood, Polly Launay, J.B. Faires, Austin Stark, Jon Fopay, Randy Myers, Steve Elder and Flat Mountain (intermission performance).
The Summit Band: Adam Burtch, Kyle Heynen, Beau Manuel and Jeremy Adam.
Tickets may be purchased at The EPC’s Box Office and will be available for purchase on the day of the show, while they are available. Tickets also may be purchased by calling 217-540-2788 or online through The EPC’s website, www.TheEPC.org.
