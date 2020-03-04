Thursday, March 19, is the deadline to register art for the 2020 Shelby County Art Show.
The Committee does not want area artists of Shelby County and the adjoining counties to be left out. It is an opportunity to have art that has been created since the last April exhibit viewed, judged and critiqued.
Brochures are available in Shelbyville locations of Merle Norman at 144 E. Main, Flourishes Gallery and Studios at 140 1/2 E. Main, the Lake Shelbyville Visitor Center, Shelbyville Chamber of Commerce, Shelbyville Illinois Tourism and Visitors Center and Facebook-Shelby County Art Show 2020 or by email from carolkessler1948@gmail.com.
Co-Director Carol Kessler has received only three adult registrations thus far, but knows that many come in at the last minute. They can be taken to Merle Norman or mailed to Shelby County Art Show, P.O. Box 321, Shelbyville, IL 62565. There is a $15 registration fee that is to accompany the form.
“We are thankful for the wealth of talent from amateur to professional that we find in this area. I also know that there are a number of what I call ‘closet artists’ that have never shown their creations of fine art. We encourage those artists to have their work seen and have the opportunity to get positive feedback from others and a trained judge,” said Kessler.
The show brings in 500-600 viewers every year to see adult entries, the creations of kindergarten through high school, demonstrators, musical performers and the Special Exhibit (Robert Marshal Root). It is all held at the Lake Shelbyville Visitor Center with public viewing April 4, 3-7 p.m. and April 5, noon to 5 p.m.
For questions call Kessler at 217-827-5690.
