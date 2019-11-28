Effingham
Santa will be at the Santa House, old courthouse lawn, 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, during Hometown Christmas. Tickets to visit Santa will be available 3-4 p.m. that day. Santa will also be at his house 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1.
Breakfast with Santa will be 7-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the EHS Hearts Rock Cafe. Proceeds will benefit Unit 40 Education Foundation.
Strasburg
Santa will be visiting the Strasburg Community Center 9:30-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. The event is sponsored by the Strasburg Lion’s Club.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.