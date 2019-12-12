The Santa Stomp 5K Run/Walk Saturday, Dec. 21, in Teutopolis will host the man in red, in addition to other race day festivities. Race proceeds will benefit Land of Lincoln Honor Flight, whose mission is to provide free round-trip transportation for World War II, Korean and Vietnam war veterans to see their memorials in Washington, D.C.
The 5K race and one-mile fun run will kick off at Stevens Industries in Teutopolis, at 9 a.m. Registration begins at 7:30. Prizes will be awarded for top finishers in five-year age brackets, with every runner and walker receiving a finishing medal.
Photos with Santa, cookies, card-making for veterans and more fun activities for the whole family will be hosted inside Stevens employee center. An Honor Guard led by Stevens’ team member Gary Buehnerkemper will present the colors. Race registration fees are $25.
Race organizers Kristi Sabo and Larry Wilson are avid runners, having participated in everything from 5Ks to full marathons. Planning a fundraising race seemed a natural fit. They, along with a group of area runners, have traveled extensively for races in the tri-state area and they wanted to bring the best of those races to their inaugural event.
“Land of Lincoln Honor Flight is very special to me and my family. In August 2014, I had the privilege of going on an Honor Flight with my father, a Korean War Veteran. It was an incredible day with unforgettable memories. I have personally been on five Honor Flights as a nurse/guardian. On my first flight, most of the veterans were from World War II. I sat in awe listening to our veterans and the sacrifices they went through to keep our country free. One veteran talked about his brother being on the USS Indianapolis during World War II. The group became very quiet when another veteran finally asked if his brother made it home. An extremely muffled voice said “no”. The group sat stone-faced, with everyone in their own personal thoughts. It was such a powerful moment and each flight has been special,” said Sabo. "Our veterans are treated like gold as they visit their monuments throughout Washington D.C. Upon their arrival back home, our veterans take an emotional walk through the airport for their welcome home party. The Land of Lincoln Honor Flight team ensures all veterans are well cared for during their special day.”
“It's so important that we recognize the accomplishments and sacrifices of our veterans,” Wilson said. “Providing veterans the opportunity to fly to Washington, D.C., to see the memorials dedicated to the wars in which they served is a great way to express our thanks to these brave men and women. We are very pleased to plan this fundraiser for Land of Lincoln Honor Flight.”
Land of Lincoln Honor Flight completed its 59th flight in October, safely escorting hundreds of veterans to the Capitol to see memorials dedicated to honoring their sacrifice. Flights are made possible by a network of private donors, individuals and organizations who see the great value of the mission.
For more information, visit the race Facebook page, The Santa Stomp 5K Run/Walk or email Kristi at kristi19692000@hotmail.com. Participants can register for the race at www.kinetictiming.com.
