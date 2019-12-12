Sacred Heart School has announced that it will present its annual Christmas program at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19 at the school gymnasium.
Performed by students in kindergarten through grade eight, "The Mystery in the Manger" will feature acting, singing and dancing. A dress rehearsal is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 1:15pm, and the public is invited to both performances.
"The Mystery in the Manger" story focuses on Mr. Jack Bond, an investigative reporter for The Morning Star newspaper. Jack wants the facts … just the facts; and his reporting will make headline news on Christmas morning!
We find Mr. Bond at Sacred Heart Church observing the annual Christmas Eve pageant. The choir director, Mrs. Evans, and her student choir will use their music to teach Mr. Bond all about the gospel accounts of Jesus’ life. They promise to end Mr. Bond’s searching with what they know is “The Gospel Truth!”
“We are thrilled to present this musical detailing the humble story of Jesus’ birth,” said Mrs. Vicki Wenthe, Principal of Sacred Heart School. “Our students have been practicing their lines and music for weeks, and are excited to perform this touching program for our parish and school families and friends of Sacred Heart.”
