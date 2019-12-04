Effingham – SIHF Healthcare is pleased to announce Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP-C) Rebekah Doty has joined its team at 900 West Temple, Building A, Suite 208 in Effingham.
Doty says, “I love to develop a personal relationship with each patient.” She continues, “Having a good, personal relationship with my clients allows me to create an open line of communication, which in turn allows me to provide them with the best care possible.”
Rebekah Doty, FNP-C received her bachelor and master’s degrees from Indiana Wesleyan University. She received her Registered Nurse Certification from Kaskaskia College. Doty is a member of the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.
