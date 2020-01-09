Photographer to showcase work at Shelbyville art studio

Local photographer, Susie Holland, opens the first show of her work at Flourishes Gallery and Studios Saturday, Jan. 11, with a reception from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., located at 140 ½ East Main, Shelbyville.
Country Life Photography by Susie Holland contains many of the photographs that Susie has taken in the timbers, flower and vegetable gardens, and landscaping of the Holland’s county home. She invites the public to enjoy her life through her photography as she sees it.
Having grown up in a rural setting all her life and possessing a love for nature and wildlife, Susie found photography to be the door to her outlet from the stressors of a career. Susie and her husband, Brick, own and operate Holland & Holland Masonry & Crane, a 35-year masonry company along with the addition of custom crane projects. Along with the masonry business, Susie is employed at the Shelby County State’s Attorney’s Office as the Victim Witness Coordinator for the county.
Throughout her life, Susie has always been fascinated by the images of nature and how the world could represent them through the eyes of the young and old. This too was a draw to photography. Susie’s interest cultivated when her and Brick purchased a country home in rural Shelby County 22 years ago. The images of wildlife, nature and their rescue of black Labradors and yellow kittens, all sparked many ideas on how to capture moments that could last forever. Everyday walks and relaxation on the porches of their country home provided the times to create unique moments that become a reality in a photo.
After completing her degree at Lake Land College and continuing her studies at Millikin University, Susie decided to further her love of nature by completing the Master Gardner’s Program and tree identification courses through the University of Illinois. She began to cherish the connection with nature and becoming an artist of the land and God’s creations, which led to the excitement of sharing this beauty with the public.
Her art is on display in the Library at Flourishes and shares the opening with Barn Colony Artists from Decatur in the Gallery and Upper Lobby, Carol Kessler’s paintings from a recent river cruise in the Theme Hall, Shelbyville school student’s work in the Beaux Arts Ballroom, Rembrandt Society permanent exhibit in the Upper Lobby alcove, a display of recent creations from Art Talk Tuesday, two photo screens and large works by Carol Kessler in the Ballroom. All will be on display through April 11.
