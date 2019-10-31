“On the Shoulders of Giants: The Moon and Beyond,” an exhibit commemorating the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, as well as examining current and future space exploration, will be on display at the Lake Land College Library from Nov. 7 through Dec. 2. The exhibit was curated at Booth Library on the campus of Eastern Illinois University.
“On the Shoulders of Giants” will include a look at Apollo 11 and other Apollo missions; Astronauts who Walked on the Moon; Women in Space; Space and Literature, Movies, and TV; and more. These exhibits will contain details of the Apollo 11 mission and how other Apollo missions were different in their objectives; how women contributed to space exploration, including the first woman launched into space in 1963; and the stories and details of the 12 astronauts who had the opportunity to walk on the moon.
For more information on “On the Shoulders of Giants,” visit https://library.eiu.edu/exhibits/space. For more information on Booth Library, visit https://library.eiu.edu or call 217-581-6071.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.