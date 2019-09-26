The 45th annual Olney Arts Council Fall Festival of Arts & Crafts will be Saturday, Sept. 28, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Olney City Park.
Artisans and craftsmen will have their work on display. Everything from jewelry, wooden items, pottery, paintings, metal sculpture and much more. There are several new artists attending this year.
The entertainment at the Band Shell Stage will include:
- 8:30-9 a.m. Richland County High School Band
- 9-9:30 a.m. Richland County Middle School & High School Choirs
- 9:30-10:30 a.m. Olney Central College Band
- 10:30-11:30 a.m. IL Gym Club
- 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Matt Garrison & Mother’s Supper Band
- 1-2 p.m. Star Dance Studio
- 2-3 p.m. OAC talent hour
- 3-4 p.m. Guy Ash
There will be firetruck rides for children this year and activities in the children’s tent. There will also be 16 different food concessions by local organizations featuring all your old favorites: pork burgers, barbecue, fresh potato chips, chili, tacos, 4-H lemonade, pie, brats, fish, baked items and more.
A $2 donation at the gate is requested.
