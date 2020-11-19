Bacterial and viral infections are very much a part of life everywhere you go these days. Bacterial infections in particular have become extremely difficult to treat because of the over use of synthesized antibiotics. So, discernibly finding a way to strengthen one’s immune system has never been more urgent.
Prima Torbeck is owner of Heartland Health Food in Effingham.
Nature fortunately has an answer: It’s bee propolis. The bioflavonoid-rich nutrient propolis defends the immune system against a number of conditions. The first step in propolis comes from bees as I just mentioned. The bees gather flavonoid and polyphenol-rich material from plants and trees near their hives.
Each bee then mixes the harvested botanical material with their own enzymes. The result is a protective antibacterial glue and sealant within the hive. The word “propolis“ actually translates to “defender of the city” in Greek. Propolis concentrate extracts effectively fight bacterial infections including inner ear infections, viral infections and candida overgrowth, as well as the class of antibiotic resistant “superbugs“ we hear about like Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus or MRSA. This bacteria is prevalent in care homes and in individuals following surgery procedures. A study at the University of Heidelberg tested a propolis extract against a variety of disease-causing bacteria, including multiple MRSA and Streptococcus strains successfully. The study found that within six hours propolis stopped the activity of S. pyogenes that cause strep throat and synthetic drug-resistant skin infections. This study also found that propolis inhibited Candida as well. Laboratory work in Bulgaria found that propolis overwhelmed many strains of Helicobacter pylori bacteria, known to cause ulcers and gastric cancer. This is significant because the National Institutes of Health reported that H. pylori is the leading cause of peptic ulcers worldwide.
Propolis has also been found to suppress the viral activity in Avian flus and herpes simplex virus-1 (HSV-1). The research on (HSV-1) showed viral plaques (the area of cell destruction) was reduced by 98 percent in their findings.
Propolis is more than antiviral and antibacterial. It has been shown to stop tumor growth and help seasonal allergies. A study conducted in Thailand found that propolis shrank cancer cells after 24, 48 and 72 hours of treatment. The scientists reporting their findings considered propolis as a possible treatment option for different types of leukemia.
Propolis is a powerful natural medicine, immune booster and optimal health supplement to have on hand. It is safe and effective for children and adults with no history of bee or bee product allergies. Always consult your physician or health care practitioner when in doubt about over-the-counter products.
